In pics: Celebrating 18th anniversary of HT in Chandigarh
Apr 18, 2018 20:14 IST
(Left to Right) Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and former Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh Badal during the cake cutting ceremony of Hindustan Times ‘Turning 18’ event at hotel The Lalit in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh addressing the 18th anniversary function of Chandigarh edition of Hindustan Times on Wednesday. Dwelling on the challenges faced by newspapers from social media, Amarinder said,“Times are changing. Whatsapp and Facebook are taking over. People like me will continue to read newspapers, but it’s not clear what newer generations will do.” (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur during the ‘Turning 18” function on Wednesday. He said media’s contribution to development of society is immense and that news outlets should give greater coverage to issues of rural areas. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal during the function.Congratulating the HT team, Badal said, “Hindustan Times is the first newspaper I pick up to read along with my morning tea.” He also said newspapers need to focus on agriculture, peace and communal harmony. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Governor of Punjab VP Singh Badnore during the function on Wednesday. Badnore said newspapers should take up issues that are apolitical in nature and can make a difference, citing stubble burning as one such topic. (Keshav Singh/HT)
