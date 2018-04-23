In pics: Students celebrate their success as PSEB declares Class 12 results
Apr 23, 2018 19:18 IST
/
Pooja Joshi (centre) of Ludhiana, who topped the PSEB Class 12 exams with 98% marks in the humanities stream, celebrates with her classmates.
/
Students of Play Ways Senior Secondary School in jubilant mood after the declaration of the Class 12 results of PSEB, in Patiala. (Bharat Bhushan /HT)
/
PSEB Class 12 Patiala district topper Harman Deep Kaur of celebrates with her family at Shekhupura village in Patiala on Monday. (Bharat Bhushan /HT)
/
Sharanpreet Kaur along with her Mother Simran Kaur in jubilant mood after as she scored 98.4 percent in commerce stream. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
/
Vivek Rajput, who topped the PSEB Class 12 exams with 97.56 percent (Non-Medical stream), celebrates with his parents. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
/