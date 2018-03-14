 Photos: French wrestlers enter the ring for the unemployed | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: French wrestlers enter the ring for the unemployed

Mar 14, 2018 09:25 IST
about the gallery
Muscles bulging, hair flying, a group of wrestlers put on quite the show — with losers tossed out of the ring in the grand finale. But the aim of this recent catch wrestling gala in the communist-run Paris suburb of Ivry-sur-Seine wasn't to make a profit or showcase celebrities. Instead, it was celebrating the anniversary of a charity group working with the unemployed and at-risk workers.

