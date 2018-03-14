Photos: French wrestlers enter the ring for the unemployed
Mar 14, 2018 09:25 IST
(L to R) wrestlers Nelson Fernandes, Alex Legrand, Ace Angel, and Zach, headlock wrestlers Lord Steven Crowley, Darkmundo, Maeven, and PV Red during a wrestling charity gala in Ivry-sur-Seine, south of Paris, France. With revolutionary slogans and a message of support for the unemployed, this was no ordinary wrestling match. (Kamil Zihnioglu / AP)
A crowd watches Darkmundo and Alex Legrand fighting during a one-on-one match. Muscles bulging, hair flying, the wrestlers put on quite a show — with losers tossed out of the ring in the grand finale. But the aim of the catch wrestling gala in the communist-run Parisian suburb wasn’t to make a profit or showcase celebrities. (Kamil Zihnioglu / AP)
Wrestler Ace Angel ties his mask before heading out. The event was celebrating the anniversary of a charity group called the Association for Employment, Information and Solidarity with the Unemployed and At-Risk Workers. (Kamil Zihnioglu / AP)
Lord Steven Crowley, top, jumps on Zack during a bout. Its poster featured a masked wrestler gripping French President Emmanuel Macron — decried by critics as a “president of the rich” for his pro-business policies — in a stranglehold. Saxophonists begun the event marching in wearing headgear and capes, just like wrestling heroes. (Kamil Zihnioglu / AP)
In a mass fight, one team simultaneously hoisted opponents onto their beefy shoulders and tossed them down. The group’s two women, Camile (L) and Delia (R) drew cheers in a one-on-one fight. (Kamil Zihnioglu / AP)
Children watch a fight during a wrestling charity gala in Ivry-sur-Seine. Near the end, excited children clustered around the ring, seeking autographs. (Kamil Zihnioglu / AP)
In the corridors of the municipal sports hall, Camille and Delia, stretched their legs and recovered from a punishing match while Lord Steven Crowley, looked on. (Kamil Zihnioglu / AP)
Wrestler Ace Angel lies on the ground after being thrown out of the ring during a match. Those attending included people from all walks of life, many talking about the injustice of France’s decades high unemployment. (Kamil Zihnioglu / AP)
Wrestler Zack claps hands with children during a wrestling match. Entry was free for kids and just 8 euros ($10) for the rest, and the 1,200-capacity hall was full. Funds went to the non-profit association. (Kamil Zihnioglu / AP)
about the galleryMuscles bulging, hair flying, a group of wrestlers put on quite the show — with losers tossed out of the ring in the grand finale. But the aim of this recent catch wrestling gala in the communist-run Paris suburb of Ivry-sur-Seine wasn't to make a profit or showcase celebrities. Instead, it was celebrating the anniversary of a charity group working with the unemployed and at-risk workers.