Photos: Thousands of Syrians leave rebel held Ghouta in largest evacuation yet
Mar 26, 2018 13:11 IST
More than 5,000 Syrian rebels and civilians left a ravaged pocket of Eastern Ghouta, Syria on Sunday, in fresh evacuations that further emptied the former rebel bastion. Five weeks since the Syrian regime launched an all-out assault on Ghouta, it holds more than 90% of the onetime opposition stronghold on the edge of Damascus. (Abdulmonan Eassa / AFP)
To help the Syrian government capture the rest, key backer Russia has held talks with various rebel groups to negotiate withdrawals from the three remaining pockets. One area was emptied in recent days under such a deal, and thousands left a second part held by the Islamist Faylaq al-Rahman rebel faction on Sunday. (Amer Almohibany / AFP)
More than 5,400 fighters, their relatives, and other civilians left the towns of Arbin and Zamalka and the district of Jobar aboard 81 buses. Many of the buses left rebel territory early in the day but were delayed at a nearby checkpoint for several hours as they waited for the full convoy to gather. (AFP)
The fighters were searched by Syrian troops, to make sure they left with light weapons only, before Russian military personnel boarded each bus. In the early hours of Monday morning, the buses resumed their journey north to Idlib in the largest single day of evacuations yet for Ghouta. Around 980 left Ghouta in a first batch on Saturday night. (Louai Beshara / AFP)
The deal with Faylaq al-Rahman, brokered by Russia and announced on Friday, provides for the evacuation of 7,000 rebels and civilians from the pocket of Ghouta it controlled. The deal also offered residents the option to stay as Ghouta fell to the regime. (Amer Almohibany / AFP)
A Syrian government soldier sits on a tank stationed on the edges of the town of Zamalka in Eastern Ghouta. The evacuations are expected to pave the way for an announcement by Damascus establishing government control. Even before the onslaught, the enclave’s 400,000 residents had suffered a crippling regime siege that severely limited access to food and medicine since 2013. (AFP)
Syrian paramedics carry an injured man upon his arrival to Qalaat al-Madiq after being evacuated. More than 1,600 civilians have died since the Ghouta assault began on February 18, says the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Syria’s government has used siege tactics followed by heavy bombardment and negotiated settlements to recapture swathes lost to rebels. (Omar Haj Kadour / AFP)
Damascus and Moscow have applied this “leave or die” strategy to Ghouta, smashing the enclave into three isolated pockets before seeking separate evacuation deals for each. The first Russian-brokered agreement saw hardline Islamist group Ahrar al-Sham agree to quit the town of Harasta. (AFP)
An AFP correspondent at the transfer point in the central Hama province saw 17 buses and ambulances arrive early Sunday with the first wave of evacuees headed to Idlib. Tens of thousands of people bussed out of opposition territory have been brought to Idlib in recent years under “reconciliation” deals like those negotiated in Ghouta. (Louai Beshara / AFP)
Regime forces sit by a marble mosaic monument depicting a picture of late President Hafez al-Assad. A third set of talks, over Douma are more likely to result in an agreement allowing rebels to maintain their presence and could involve turning Jaish al-Islam to a local force, the return of regime institutions and services like electricity and water to Douma. (Louai Beshara / AFP)
