Photos: Thousands of Syrians leave rebel held Ghouta in largest evacuation yet

After a month-long ground and air offensive and deals under which rebel fighters agreed to be transported to northern Syria, pro-Syrian government forces have taken control of most of what had been the last major rebel stronghold near the capital Damascus. Nearly 5,000 Syrian rebels and civilians began leaving a ravaged pocket of Eastern Ghouta on Sunday, in fresh evacuations that further emptied the former rebel bastion under an agreement set to see some 7,000 people bussed from the towns of Arbin and Zamalka and the district of Jobar to the rebel-dominated province of Idlib.