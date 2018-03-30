 Photos: Trained in Rajasthan, Solar Mamas bring light to rural Mexico | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Life without electricity in Cachimbo, Mexico, a tattered town of 150 in Oaxaca state is a thing of the past. Where the government’s electrical grid was deemed unviable over remoteness and expense, a group of upskilled Solar Mamas –trained at the Barefoot College in Tiloia,Rajasthan under a program designed exclusively to provide skills to women —have established solar power and electricity generated locally, pulling not just Cachimbo out of darkness but also inspiring other remote communities to do the same.

