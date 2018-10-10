Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls: Bulls take early lead

Hosts Tamil Thalaivas take on Bengaluru Bulls in the second match of the day at the Jawahar Lal Nehru indoor stadium in Chennai. This game features two of the top three raid point scorers of PKL 5 in Rohit Kumar (Bulls) and Ajay Thakur (Thalaivas). Rohit (2nd) and Ajay (3rd) have scored 219 and 213 raid points respectively in PKL 5.

Follow Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, below

21:47 hrs IST Half-time Pawan Shehrawat has simply taken over the match for the Bengaluru Bulls and single-handedly taken apart the hosts. Bulls lead 28-12 at half-time courtesy of 18 points from Pawan.





21:44 hrs IST Another super raid for Bulls Pawan picks his second super raid of the day and this time, he wins four points for his team. More importantly, four Thalaiva players, including their skipper Ajay Thakur, have to take their positions on the bench . He has taken his tally to 18 points now.





21:40 hrs IST Pawan keeps Bulls ahead Raider Pawan Shehrawat is on fire at the moment as he continues to rake in the points. He comes up with a stunning super raid that wins his team five points in the match and takes his own tally to 13.





21:35 hrs IST Bulls are on fire Kashiling Adake was taken out during raid but that hasn’t stopped them from winning points as this time, Ajay Thakur comes up with an unsuccessful raid as he was thrown out of the court. It was a super tackle and Bulls get two points, lead 13-9 with 7 minutes to go.





21:30 hrs IST Captain Marvel Ajay Thakur wins another raid point for his team. Then, Pawan Shehrawat heads to the bench for the first time today as he broght down by the Thalaivas’ defenders. Bulls now lead 9-7





21:25 hrs IST Bengaluru stretch their lead Ajay Thakur is keeping the hosts within touching distance of the opponents’ score as he wins his third raid point of the day. However, Pawan Shehrawat hits back by getting rid of three players during his raid and Bengaluru take a 8-4 lead early on in the match.





21:21 hrs IST Match begins The hosts are off to the worst start possible as Ajay Thakur has been taken down by the Bengaluru defenders. Pawan Shehrawat wins a raid point and Bengaluru take a 2-0 early lead in the match.





21:17 hrs IST Toss Bengalur Bulls have won the toss and skipper Rohit Kumar has opted for the right hand side of the court. This means that Ajay Thakur’s Tamil Thalaivas will start the proceedings with the first raid of the day.





21:10 hrs IST Recap of first match of the day U Mumba turned the match on it head in the final few minutes of the game as they registered a stunning 39-32 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers. Siddharth Desai was once again the star for U Mumba as he ended the match with 13 points to his name.



