Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 26, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas: As it happened

Catch highlights of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas through our blog.

By HT Correspondent | Oct 26, 2018 22:27 IST
highlights

Gujarat Fortunegiants produced an accomplished performance to beat Tamil Thalaivas 36-25 in Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi 2018. Sachin led the charge for Gujarat with 12 raid points and got ample support from Ajay Kumar who contributed seven raid points. For Tamil Thalaivas, Ajay Thakur got seven points but their second half performance let them down. It was the sixth defeat of the campaign for Thalaivas whereas Gujarat Fortunegiants registered their second win of the season. Follow highlights of the PKL 2018 match below -

22:19 hrs IST

Fortunegiants victorious

It was a tale of two halves, and in the end, Gujarat Fortunegiants were the ones who powered through! They overcame Tamil Thalaivas 36-25 to win their first Inter-Zone encounter this season.

22:08 hrs IST

Fortunegiants in control

22:03 hrs IST

Fortunegiants cruise

Ajay Thakur - 7 points

Ajay Kumar - 7 points

Not much to separate these two star players. However, a big gap between the sides as Gujarat Fortunegiants are leading 32-21 against Tamil Thalaivas.

21:54 hrs IST

Fortunegiants in control

This is a brilliant performance by Gujarat Fortunegiants as they have started the second half in grand fashion!

21:45 hrs IST

Half Time

 

21:42 hrs IST

FortuneGiants lead at HT

It’s half-time in the encounter between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas with the score at 16-14 in favour of the Giants.

21:30 hrs IST

Thalaivas take the lead

21:23 hrs IST

Fortunegiants in the lead

Ajay Thakur opens the account for Tamil Thalaivas but the lead was short lived. Fortunegiants started the game well and thanks to a bonus, they have taken a 4-3 lead.

21:17 hrs IST

A look at the Tamil Thalaivas

21:14 hrs IST

Gujarat Fortunegiants line-up

21:05 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

Welcome to the Pro Kabddi League inter-zonal match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas!