Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas: As it happened

Gujarat Fortunegiants produced an accomplished performance to beat Tamil Thalaivas 36-25 in Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi 2018. Sachin led the charge for Gujarat with 12 raid points and got ample support from Ajay Kumar who contributed seven raid points. For Tamil Thalaivas, Ajay Thakur got seven points but their second half performance let them down. It was the sixth defeat of the campaign for Thalaivas whereas Gujarat Fortunegiants registered their second win of the season. Follow highlights of the PKL 2018 match below -

22:19 hrs IST Fortunegiants victorious It was a tale of two halves, and in the end, Gujarat Fortunegiants were the ones who powered through! They overcame Tamil Thalaivas 36-25 to win their first Inter-Zone encounter this season.





22:03 hrs IST Fortunegiants cruise Ajay Thakur - 7 points Ajay Kumar - 7 points Not much to separate these two star players. However, a big gap between the sides as Gujarat Fortunegiants are leading 32-21 against Tamil Thalaivas.





21:54 hrs IST Fortunegiants in control This is a brilliant performance by Gujarat Fortunegiants as they have started the second half in grand fashion! 25' WOW! A successful raid from Sachin and a strong ankle hold from Ruturaj increases our lead to 6 points!



GUJ 21-15 CHE





Ajay Kumar and Sachin Tanwar stole the show as we go in the break with a slender lead of 2 points!





21:42 hrs IST FortuneGiants lead at HT It’s half-time in the encounter between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas with the score at 16-14 in favour of the Giants.





21:23 hrs IST Fortunegiants in the lead Ajay Thakur opens the account for Tamil Thalaivas but the lead was short lived. Fortunegiants started the game well and thanks to a bonus, they have taken a 4-3 lead.





21:17 hrs IST A look at the Tamil Thalaivas Here is our terrific Thalaivas lineup for the day!

Sunil

Jasvir Singh

Amit Hooda

Sukesh Hegde

Darshan J

Manjeet Chhillar

Sunil
Jasvir Singh
Amit Hooda
Sukesh Hegde
Darshan J
Manjeet Chhillar
Ajay Thakur




