Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas: As it happened
Catch highlights of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas through our blog.
22:19 hrs IST
Fortunegiants victorious
22:08 hrs IST
Fortunegiants in control
22:03 hrs IST
Fortunegiants cruise
21:54 hrs IST
Fortunegiants in control
21:45 hrs IST
Half Time
21:42 hrs IST
FortuneGiants lead at HT
21:30 hrs IST
Thalaivas take the lead
21:23 hrs IST
Fortunegiants in the lead
21:17 hrs IST
A look at the Tamil Thalaivas
21:14 hrs IST
Gujarat Fortunegiants line-up
21:05 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Gujarat Fortunegiants produced an accomplished performance to beat Tamil Thalaivas 36-25 in Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi 2018. Sachin led the charge for Gujarat with 12 raid points and got ample support from Ajay Kumar who contributed seven raid points. For Tamil Thalaivas, Ajay Thakur got seven points but their second half performance let them down. It was the sixth defeat of the campaign for Thalaivas whereas Gujarat Fortunegiants registered their second win of the season. Follow highlights of the PKL 2018 match below -
Fortunegiants victorious
It was a tale of two halves, and in the end, Gujarat Fortunegiants were the ones who powered through! They overcame Tamil Thalaivas 36-25 to win their first Inter-Zone encounter this season.
Fortunegiants in control
Our captain Sunil Kumar gets the better of Thalaivas captain Ajay Thakur!
GUJ 33-22 CHE
Our captain Sunil Kumar gets the better of Thalaivas captain Ajay Thakur! 💪

Fortunegiants cruise
Ajay Thakur - 7 points
Ajay Kumar - 7 points
Not much to separate these two star players. However, a big gap between the sides as Gujarat Fortunegiants are leading 32-21 against Tamil Thalaivas.
Fortunegiants in control
This is a brilliant performance by Gujarat Fortunegiants as they have started the second half in grand fashion!
25' WOW! A successful raid from Sachin and a strong ankle hold from Ruturaj increases our lead to 6 points!
GUJ 21-15 CHE

Half Time
Ajay Kumar and Sachin Tanwar stole the show as we go in the break with a slender lead of 2 points!
FortuneGiants lead at HT
It’s half-time in the encounter between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas with the score at 16-14 in favour of the Giants.
Thalaivas take the lead
Ajay gets a tricky point from his raid!
CHE 7-6 GUJ
CHE 7-6 GUJ#IdhuNammaAatam #VivoProKabaddi #GUJvCHE
Fortunegiants in the lead
Ajay Thakur opens the account for Tamil Thalaivas but the lead was short lived. Fortunegiants started the game well and thanks to a bonus, they have taken a 4-3 lead.
A look at the Tamil Thalaivas
Here is our terrific Thalaivas lineup for the day!
Sunil
Jasvir Singh
Amit Hooda
Sukesh Hegde
Darshan J
Manjeet Chhillar
Ajay Thakur
Gujarat Fortunegiants line-up
The Giants have arrived at the battleground!

Hello and welcome
Welcome to the Pro Kabddi League inter-zonal match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas!