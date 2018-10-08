Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers, Live Streaming: When and where to watch, Live Coverage on TV

Puneri Paltan take on Haryana Steelers in the third match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 in Chennai on Monday. When it comes to head-to-head, Paltan have a 2-1 advantage over the Steelers. Sandeep Narwal and Nitin Tomar will be the main forces for Puneri Paltan while Haryana Steelers will have the highest paid player of the competition - Manu Goyat - along with Surender Nada who will be captaining the side.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers take place?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers will be held in Chennai.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers will start from 8:00 PM IST.

Where Can I Watch the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers will be streamed online on Hotstar.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 12:41 IST