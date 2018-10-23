Pro Kabaddi League 2018: U Mumba thrash Telugu Titans

It was an outstanding performance by Siddharth Desai as U Mumba absolutely thrashed Telugu Titans in the Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi Season 6. It was a good day for Rahul Chaudhari though who scored his 700th raid point in Pro Kabaddi. Desai scored 17 points and made life difficult for the Titans’ defence throughout the match. Desai is also the leading raider of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 with 83 points so far.

Rahul Chaudhari opened Telugu Titans’ account with his raid in the first minute. Siddharth Desai got two quick raid points as U Mumba led 3-1 after two minutes. Mohsen Magsudlou got into the act with Rahul Chaudhari as Titans scored five straight points to lead 6-3 in the 7th minute.

Siddharth Desai continued his hot streak of the season as he piled on the points and pressure on the Telugu Titans defence. In the 13th minute, Desai scored a super raid to give U Mumba 13-7 lead as they inflicted the first all out of the match.

Titans defence found it difficult to contain Siddharth Desai in the first half. Rahul Chaudhari scored two raid points in two minutes as Titans reduced the deficit to 10-14. At the end of the first U Mumba led 17-12.

The second half saw Desai at his best again as he scored with a super raid in the 21st minute to give U Mumba 20-12 lead. U Mumba stepped up their game in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Another all out was inflicted in the 24th minute by U Mumba as they led 25-16.

A moment of history was created in the second half when Rahul Chaudhari scored a raid point to become the first man in Pro Kabaddi League to reach the 700-raid point mark. However, he wasn’t able to revive his team’s fortunes in this match.

U Mumba inflicted another all out in the 31st minute to open a massive 18-point lead. In the last five minutes U Mumba gave a run out to few of their bench players as they were ensured of a comfortable victory. U Mumba collected a few tackle points in the last couple of minutes of the match to wrap an easy 41-20 win. It wasn’t meant to be a Titans Tho Tuesday as they couldn’t build on a fast start of the match.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 22:25 IST