Amazon Appliances Upgrade Sale: Up to 50% off on washing machines, chimneys, refrigerators, microwaves and more

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal
Jan 23, 2025 12:08 PM IST

Amazon Appliances Upgrade Sale offers up to 50% discounts on washing machines, refrigerators, chimneys, microwaves, and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24209IN, Black, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater, BLDC Inverter motor, Steam)

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA GXN 6010, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey)

₹23,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 8 Kg Wifi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Smart Washing Machine (NA-F80CH3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 2024 Model, Drynamic Spin)

₹19,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA GXN 7012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey)

₹28,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.5 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology)

₹15,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90T504DAN1TL, Inox)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P1155SKAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Punch + 3, Middle Black)

₹18,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 9 Kg 5 Star BloomWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (BW ROYAL PLUS H 9 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)

₹22,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Glen 60 cm 1500 m3/hr Slant| Heat Sensor| Aeration technology| Thermal Auto Clean| Filterless| Auto On/Off| Touch and Motion Control Kitchen Chimney (ZOLA HSR BLACK 60cm)

₹15,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Beyond Appliances Orion 90cm 1600m³/hr Kitchen Chimney with Smart Screen and Speaker, Baffle Filter, Auto-Clean, 10 Years on Motor & 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty by Beyond (Touch Control, Black)

₹26,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Elica 90 cm 1600 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Free Installation Kit (WD TFL HAC 90 MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

₹15,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Glen 76 cm 1600 m3/hr BLDC Curved Glass Wall Mounted Chimney| Filterless| Heat Sensor| Aeration technology| Thermal Auto Clean| Touch & Gesture Control| (Fabia BLDC BLACK 76cm)

₹18,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Beyond Appliances Asteria 90cm 1408m³/hr, Filterless Autoclean Curved Kitchen Chimney with Smart Screen & Speakers, 10 Years Motor & 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty by Beyond (Touch Control, Black)

₹18,524

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber Bliss 75cm 1350m³/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney | Slant Body | Autoclean Alarm|Moodlight | Touch&Gesture | 12Yr on Motor,2Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Hood Bliss FL SC HC BK IN 75, Black

₹21,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Beyond Appliances Asteria 60cm 1408m³/hr, Filterless Autoclean Curved Kitchen Chimney with Smart Screen & Speakers, 10 Years Motor & 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty by Beyond (Touch Control, Black)

₹17,051

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney T-Shape with BLDC Motor and 15 Years Warranty (SPT FL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO)

₹15,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 400L 2 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (NR- BK415BQKN, Diamond Black,Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket,Net Capacity 357L)

₹48,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2024 Model)

₹26,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer, 2024 Model)

₹16,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer, 2024 Model)

₹19,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space, 2024 Model)

₹25,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)

₹25,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABEU, Blue Euphoria, Base stand with drawer)

₹17,690

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (NEO DF278 PRM RADIANT STEEL(2S)-TL, 2024 Fridge Model)

₹21,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJ2887BIUM, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry, Pasteurized Milk, 360° Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Years of warranty on Charcoal Heater)

₹16,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 28 L Multi Spit Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5145VR/TL, Black with Magnolia Pattern, Tact+Dial Control, LED Display, Slim FRY, Crusty Plate, Wire Rack, Sensor Cook, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)

₹21,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard

₹15,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry)

₹17,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 32 L Slim Fry, Convection MWO with Tandoor&Curd making(MC32A7035CT/TL, Stainless Steel,Preheat, Keep Warm, Eco Mode,Power Defrost,Auto Cook, Wire Rack, 10Yr warranty on Ceramic Enamel Cavity)

₹17,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MIDEA 13 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher 5 years motor warranty + 2 years comprehensive warranty | 7 wash programs | Extra Dry & Intensive 70° wash | Delay Timer | Half Load |Adjustable Basket)

₹22,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 16 Place Setting Dishwasher with Ion Technology, Auto Programs, (Neptune VX16, 70 Degree Hot Water Wash, Hygienic Steam Drying, with Extra Third Rack, Inox Grey, 2024)

₹50,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bosch 13 Place Settings, Free Standing Dishwasher (SMS66GW01I, White), extra dry and hygienic wash

₹41,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bosch 14 Place Settings Dishwasher (SMS46KI03I, Silver Inox), 60 cm

₹55,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 14 Place Setting Free Standing Dish Washer with TrueSteam, QuadWash, EasyRack Plus, Wi-Fi Enabled (DFB424FP, Silver, Inverter Direct Drive Motor)

₹51,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 14 Place Settings 70 degree Hot wash Dishwasher (Neptune FX14, White, 360 Degree Spray Arm, Washes from Kadhai to Crockery, 2024)

₹39,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Appliances Upgrade Sale is here, bringing incredible deals on essential home appliances. Enjoy up to 50% off on a wide range of products, including washing machines, refrigerators, chimneys, microwaves, and much more. Upgrading your kitchen or enhancing laundry efficiency is easier with this sale, offering something for everyone. With discounts on top brands, it's the perfect time to grab premium appliances at reduced prices.

Upgrade your home with up to 50% off on top appliances at Amazon’s Appliances Upgrade Sale.
Upgrade your home with up to 50% off on top appliances at Amazon’s Appliances Upgrade Sale.

Save on energy-efficient models, explore modern designs, and pick the perfect appliance for your needs, all from the comfort of your home. Plus, easy payment options and speedy delivery make your shopping experience even better. Don’t wait, this sale is the ideal opportunity to transform your home with the best affordable appliances.

 

Washing Machines at up to 50% Off at the Amazon Appliances Upgrade Sale

Upgrade your laundry routine with washing machines available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Appliances Upgrade Sale. Choose from top brands offering advanced features, energy efficiency, and exceptional performance. Make your washing experience faster, more convenient, and hassle-free with these amazing deals available for a limited time.

 

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Chimneys at up to 50% Off at the Amazon Appliances Upgrade Sale

Transform your kitchen with chimneys available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Appliances Upgrade Sale. Enjoy cleaner air, efficient smoke extraction, and stylish designs that enhance your cooking experience. Shop now and bring home a high-quality chimney that keeps your kitchen fresh and odour-free while saving big.

 

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Refrigerators at up to 50% Off at the Amazon Appliances Upgrade Sale

Get the best refrigerators at up to 50% off in the Amazon Appliances Upgrade Sale. Explore energy-efficient, spacious models that keep your food fresh and beverages chilled. With top brands on offer, this sale is the perfect opportunity to bring home the ideal refrigerator at unbeatable prices.

 

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Microwaves at up to 50% Off at the Amazon Appliances Upgrade Sale

Save big on microwaves with up to 50% off in the Amazon Appliances Upgrade Sale. Discover versatile models for quick reheating, baking, and cooking. Designed for modern kitchens, these microwaves are perfect for time-saving meal preparation. Grab these fantastic deals and elevate your cooking convenience today.

 

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Best microwave oven and grill combo: Top 8 efficient solutions for cooking, reheating and grilling needs

Dishwashers at up to 50% Off at the Amazon Appliances Upgrade Sale

Simplify your dishwashing tasks with dishwashers available at up to 50% off in the Amazon Appliances Upgrade Sale. Choose from energy-efficient models featuring advanced cleaning technology and sleek designs. Enjoy spotless dishes effortlessly and upgrade your kitchen with high-performing dishwashers at attractive discounts during this exciting sale.

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Appliances Upgrade Sale: FAQs

  • 1. What is the Amazon Appliances Upgrade Sale?

    The Amazon Appliances Upgrade Sale offers up to 50% off on a wide range of appliances, including washing machines, refrigerators, chimneys, microwaves, and dishwashers.

  • 2. When does the sale end?

    The sale duration varies, so check the Amazon website for the latest updates on end dates and offer availability.

  • 3. Are there discounts on top brands?

    The sale includes discounts on trusted brands offering premium quality and energy-efficient appliances to enhance your home.

  • 4. Are payment options like EMI available?

    Yes, flexible payment options, including EMI and bank discounts, are available to make shopping more convenient for customers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

