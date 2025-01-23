Amazon Appliances Upgrade Sale: Up to 50% off on washing machines, chimneys, refrigerators, microwaves and more
Jan 23, 2025 12:08 PM IST
Amazon Appliances Upgrade Sale offers up to 50% discounts on washing machines, refrigerators, chimneys, microwaves, and more.
Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24209IN, Black, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater, BLDC Inverter motor, Steam) View Details
₹29,990
IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA GXN 6010, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details
₹23,990
Panasonic 8 Kg Wifi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Smart Washing Machine (NA-F80CH3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 2024 Model, Drynamic Spin) View Details
₹19,490
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA GXN 7012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details
₹28,990
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.5 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology) View Details
₹15,990
Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90T504DAN1TL, Inox) View Details
LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P1155SKAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Punch + 3, Middle Black) View Details
₹18,990
Whirlpool 9 Kg 5 Star BloomWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (BW ROYAL PLUS H 9 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater) View Details
₹22,990
Glen 60 cm 1500 m3/hr Slant| Heat Sensor| Aeration technology| Thermal Auto Clean| Filterless| Auto On/Off| Touch and Motion Control Kitchen Chimney (ZOLA HSR BLACK 60cm) View Details
₹15,999
Beyond Appliances Orion 90cm 1600m³/hr Kitchen Chimney with Smart Screen and Speaker, Baffle Filter, Auto-Clean, 10 Years on Motor & 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty by Beyond (Touch Control, Black) View Details
₹26,999
Elica 90 cm 1600 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Free Installation Kit (WD TFL HAC 90 MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details
₹15,999
Glen 76 cm 1600 m3/hr BLDC Curved Glass Wall Mounted Chimney| Filterless| Heat Sensor| Aeration technology| Thermal Auto Clean| Touch & Gesture Control| (Fabia BLDC BLACK 76cm) View Details
₹18,990
Beyond Appliances Asteria 90cm 1408m³/hr, Filterless Autoclean Curved Kitchen Chimney with Smart Screen & Speakers, 10 Years Motor & 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty by Beyond (Touch Control, Black) View Details
₹18,524
Faber Bliss 75cm 1350m³/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney | Slant Body | Autoclean Alarm|Moodlight | Touch&Gesture | 12Yr on Motor,2Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Hood Bliss FL SC HC BK IN 75, Black View Details
₹21,990
Beyond Appliances Asteria 60cm 1408m³/hr, Filterless Autoclean Curved Kitchen Chimney with Smart Screen & Speakers, 10 Years Motor & 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty by Beyond (Touch Control, Black) View Details
₹17,051
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney T-Shape with BLDC Motor and 15 Years Warranty (SPT FL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO) View Details
₹15,490
Panasonic 400L 2 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (NR- BK415BQKN, Diamond Black,Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket,Net Capacity 357L) View Details
₹48,490
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2024 Model) View Details
₹26,990
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer, 2024 Model) View Details
₹16,490
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer, 2024 Model) View Details
₹19,990
Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space, 2024 Model) View Details
₹25,990
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details
₹25,990
LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABEU, Blue Euphoria, Base stand with drawer) View Details
₹17,690
Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (NEO DF278 PRM RADIANT STEEL(2S)-TL, 2024 Fridge Model) View Details
₹21,990
LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJ2887BIUM, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry, Pasteurized Milk, 360° Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Years of warranty on Charcoal Heater) View Details
₹16,990
Samsung 28 L Multi Spit Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5145VR/TL, Black with Magnolia Pattern, Tact+Dial Control, LED Display, Slim FRY, Crusty Plate, Wire Rack, Sensor Cook, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details
₹21,299
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details
₹15,000
LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry) View Details
₹17,990
Samsung 32 L Slim Fry, Convection MWO with Tandoor&Curd making(MC32A7035CT/TL, Stainless Steel,Preheat, Keep Warm, Eco Mode,Power Defrost,Auto Cook, Wire Rack, 10Yr warranty on Ceramic Enamel Cavity) View Details
₹17,490
MIDEA 13 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher 5 years motor warranty + 2 years comprehensive warranty | 7 wash programs | Extra Dry & Intensive 70° wash | Delay Timer | Half Load |Adjustable Basket) View Details
₹22,990
IFB 16 Place Setting Dishwasher with Ion Technology, Auto Programs, (Neptune VX16, 70 Degree Hot Water Wash, Hygienic Steam Drying, with Extra Third Rack, Inox Grey, 2024) View Details
₹50,990
Bosch 13 Place Settings, Free Standing Dishwasher (SMS66GW01I, White), extra dry and hygienic wash View Details
₹41,490
Bosch 14 Place Settings Dishwasher (SMS46KI03I, Silver Inox), 60 cm View Details
₹55,990
LG 14 Place Setting Free Standing Dish Washer with TrueSteam, QuadWash, EasyRack Plus, Wi-Fi Enabled (DFB424FP, Silver, Inverter Direct Drive Motor) View Details
₹51,990
IFB 14 Place Settings 70 degree Hot wash Dishwasher (Neptune FX14, White, 360 Degree Spray Arm, Washes from Kadhai to Crockery, 2024) View Details
₹39,990
