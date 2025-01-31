Menu Explore
Amazon Mega Furniture Sale is LIVE NOW! Minimum 40% off on mattresses, sofas, beds and more

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Jan 31, 2025 01:41 PM IST

The Amazon Sale 2025 is now live, offering a minimum of 40% off on mattresses, sofas, beds, outdoor furniture, wardrobes, and dining table sets.

Springtek Eurotop Luxe Memory Foam Mattress | 6 Inches Euro Top Adaptable Temperature Regulated Memory Foam Pocket Spring Queen Size Gadda | 78x60 Inch

₹12,347

₹12,347
GET THIS

Comforto Hybrid Mattress | King Size Mattress | Pocket Spring with Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | 100 Nights Trial | 8 Inch Mattress | Medium Firm Comfort | 72x72x8 Inch

₹14,799

₹14,799
GET THIS

Springtek Dreamer 78x72x6 Inches King Size Mattress | ShapeSense Memory Foam Mattress | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress | 3 Layer Cool Memory & HR Support Foam Gadda | Mattress Double Bed Mattress

₹11,732

₹11,732
GET THIS

Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Foam | 5D SleepTech Crafted Zones | ComfortScience US Tech Foam | High GSM Neon Washable Fabric |Queen Bed (78x60x6) inch, 10 Year Warranty

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOOM & NEEDLES 75x60x8 Inches Queen Size Mattress | Reactive Dual Comfort Pocket Spring Mattress | 5 Zoned 7 Layer Orthopedic Medium Firm Bed Mattresses | HD Memory Gel Foam Gadda | Spring Mattress

₹12,004

₹12,004
GET THIS

Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress, Mattress Single Bed, 5-Inch Bed Mattress, Single Size Mattress (78x30x5 Inches, Medium Firm, Space Grey)

₹4,873

₹4,873
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Petra Solid Sheesham Wood Queen Bed (Teak Finish)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Arthur Double Bed Without Storage | Engineered Wood | Knock Down | 1 Year Warranty | Contemporary Design | Walnut

amazonLogo
GET THIS

@home by Nilkamal Marbito Engineered Wood Queen Bed with Headboard & Box Storage (White)

₹18,999

₹18,999
GET THIS

WoodenStreet™ Harper Wooden Double Bed, Queen Size Bed Without Storage and 1 Year Warranty, Premium Engineered Wood, Columbian Walnut Finish

₹8,999

₹8,999
GET THIS

GODREJ INTERIO Bed, Hannah Queen Size Engineered Wood Bed with Box Storage, 1-Year Warranty, Cola-Rain, Prelaminated Particle Board

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Bed | Queen (78 X 60) Engineered Wood Bed with Storage, 1 Year Warranty | - Taurus - Columbian Walnut

₹11,698

₹11,698
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Kiki - 3+2 Seater Sofa Set (Fabric, Sapling Green)

₹31,499

₹31,499
GET THIS

Home Centre 5 Seater Berry Fabric Sofa|Fabric Sofa Set for Living Room|(Beige)|2 Year Warranty

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mamta Furniture Wooden Solid Teak Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set with Cushions (5 Seater Sofa | 3+1+1 with Coffee Table, Walnut Finish)

₹34,499

₹34,499
GET THIS

Porash Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room Hall Office Hotel Wooden 3+1+1 Seater Sofa Furniture (Honey Finish)

₹32,499

₹32,499
GET THIS

Adorn India Chandler Decent 3+1+1 5 Seater Sofa Set (Blue) - Wood

₹25,999

₹25,999
GET THIS

SONA ART & CRAFTS Modern Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table 4 Seater Dining Table Set with 4 Cushion Chairs Dinner Table Set for Dinning Room Home Hotel and Office (Natural Finish)

₹16,299

₹16,299
GET THIS

DecorNation Italiana Solid Wood 6 Seater Dining Room Set for Home, Living Room- Dining Table with Six Cushioned Chairs (White)

₹25,999

₹25,999
GET THIS

Zivanto Solid Sheesham Wood Space Saving Dining Table 6 Seater | Six Seater Dinning Table with 6 Invisible Cushioned Chairs for Home | Rosewood, Brown Finish, Self Assembly Required

₹28,949

₹28,949
GET THIS

Mahimart And Handicrafts Sheesham Wood Wooden Dining Table Set with 6 Chairs | Home and Living Room (6 Seater 1, Teak Finish)

₹24,299

₹24,299
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Virgo Solid Sheesham Wood 4 seater Dining Table with Chairs (Teak Finish)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DRIFTINGWOOD Maharaja Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table 6 Seater | Wooden Six Seater Dinning Table with Cushion Chairs | Dinner Table 6 Seater | Dining Room Sets | Self Assembly, Honey Finish

₹23,999

₹23,999
GET THIS

Wakefit Wardrobe | 1 Year Warranty | Wardrobe Wooden, Almirah, Cupboard, Wooden Wardrobe, Almari, Gingham 4 Door, Mirror, 1 Drawer and 1 Hanging Space, 18MM Panels (Columbian Walnut)

₹19,999

₹19,999
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Alpha 4 Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe Drawer (Wenge Finish)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GODREJ INTERIO Almirah Slimline 3-Door Steel Almirah, Cupboard for Clothes (Russet), 1-Year Warranty, 7 Shelves, 1 Locker

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Wardrobe | 1 Year Warranty | Wardrobe Wooden, Almirah, Cupboard, Wooden Wardrobe, Almari, Twill 2 Door, Without Mirror, No Drawer & No Hanging Space, 18MM Panels (Frosty White)

₹8,299

₹8,299
GET THIS

Nilkamal Willy 3 Door Wardrobe | Engineered Wood Almirah |1 Hanging Rode & 7 Storage Shelves in Cabinet|1 Year Warranty | New Wenge (with Mirror)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeckUp Engineered Wood Matte Finish Uniti 3-Door Wardrobe (Dark Wenge)

₹12,999

₹12,999
GET THIS

Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Chromium Metal Base, Grey-White]

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair/Study Chair/Revolving Chair/Computer Chair for Work from Home Metal Base Seat Height Adjustable Chair (Black)

₹3,599

₹3,599
GET THIS

beAAtho® Verona Mesh High Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair | 3-Years Limited Warranty Included | Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ideal for Office Work & Study (Black)

₹4,999

₹4,999
GET THIS

Green Soul Jupiter Superb | Office Chair| Smart Multi-Tilt Lock Mechanism | Ergonomic Chair for Home & Office |Mesh Fabric | High Back (Black)|3 Years Warranty

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black

₹14,999

₹14,999
GET THIS

Wakefit Study Table | 1 Year Warranty | Computer Table, Office Table for Home, Desk, Work Table for Home Office, Wooden Study Table, Table with 2 Open Shelves and Free Installation (Nayena - Brown)

₹3,659

₹3,659
GET THIS

BLUEWUD Mallium Engineered Wood Study and Computer Laptop Table for Home or Office, WFH Desk with Keyboard Slider and Storage Shelves for Adults Kids Students Home Office Furniture (Wenge)

₹3,949

₹3,949
GET THIS

Lukzer Engineered Wood Computer Desk with One Tier Shelves Laptop Study Table for Office Home Workstation Writing Modern Desk (ST-004/ White / 90 x 50 x 77 cm)

₹2,485

₹2,485
GET THIS

ABOUT SPACE Wooden Study Table with Hutch & Bottom Storage - Office Desk - Office Table for Laptop, PC-Engineering Wood Working, Drawing Computer table Table for Home (White - L 100 x B 50 x H 134 cm)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

wow craft Multi Purpose Foldable & Portable Study Table, Computer Desk, Laptop Desk, 2 Seater Dining Table for Home and Office, Made with Matt Finish Engineered Wood (2x3ft, FS Mango Brow)

₹2,099

₹2,099
GET THIS

QARA Wood Laminated Study Table, Computer Table for Home,Office Table, Desktop,Laptop Table, Office Desk (White)

₹3,149

₹3,149
GET THIS
View More Products

The Amazon Mega Furniture Sale is now live, bringing exciting discounts on a wide range of furniture essentials. Whether you're looking for a comfortable mattress, a stylish sofa, or a spacious wardrobe, this sale has it all at a minimum of 40% off. Upgrade your living space with high-quality furniture, including dining table sets, outdoor pieces, and home décor solutions at unbeatable prices. This is the perfect time to refresh your home with trendy and functional pieces while saving big. Shop from top brands and enjoy exclusive offers across categories. Don't miss out on these limited-time deals; hurry and grab your favourites before stocks run out. Visit Amazon now and transform your home with stylish, budget-friendly furniture!

Shop the Amazon Mega Furniture Sale for huge savings on sofas, beds, wardrobes, and more. Minimum 40% off; limited time!
Shop the Amazon Mega Furniture Sale for huge savings on sofas, beds, wardrobes, and more. Minimum 40% off; limited time!

Mattresses at the Amazon Mega Furniture Sale

The Amazon Mega Furniture Sale brings you top-quality mattresses at a minimum of 40% off. Choose from memory foam, orthopaedic, and spring mattresses designed for comfort and support. Upgrade your sleep experience with trusted brands and enjoy huge savings. Shop now before these Amazon Sale deals end!

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

Double beds at the Amazon Mega Furniture Sale

The Amazon Mega Furniture Sale is offering double beds at a minimum of 40% off. Find stylish and durable options, including wooden, upholstered, and storage beds, perfect for modern homes. Enjoy a comfortable and spacious sleeping space at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss these amazing Amazon Sale 2025 discounts—shop today!

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

Also read: Best side tables: Your go-to stylish small furniture where you can place everyday items with ease

 

Sofa sets at the Amazon Mega Furniture Sale

Upgrade your living room with sofa sets at a minimum of 40% off during the Amazon Mega Furniture Sale. Choose from luxurious fabric, leatherette, or wooden designs to match your home décor. These stylish and comfortable options are perfect for any space. Grab the best deals before the Amazon Sale 2025 ends!

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

Also read: Best sofa cum bed: Choose from the top 9 multifunctional options for your home's comfort and style

Dining table sets at the Amazon Mega Furniture Sale

Redefine your dining space with dining table sets at a minimum of 40% off during the Amazon Mega Furniture Sale. Whether you need a compact 4-seater or a spacious 6-seater, find stylish and durable options at great prices. Don’t miss out on these exclusive Amazon Sale discounts; shop now!

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

Wardrobes at the Amazon Mega Furniture Sale

Organize your essentials with stylish wardrobes at a minimum of 40% off during the Amazon Mega Furniture Sale. From wooden to modern sliding designs, find the perfect fit for your home. These spacious and durable options make storage effortless. Don’t wait, grab your deal before the Amazon Sale 2025 ends!

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

Office Chairs at the Amazon Mega Furniture Sale

Upgrade your workspace with ergonomic office chairs at a minimum of 40% off during the Amazon Mega Furniture Sale. Choose from adjustable, cushioned, and mesh-backed options for maximum comfort. These deals make home and office setups more affordable. Shop now and save big in the Amazon Sale 2025.

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

Study tables at the Amazon Mega Furniture Sale

Create a productive workspace with study tables at a minimum of 40% off during the Amazon Mega Furniture Sale. Whether for work, study, or creative tasks, find spacious and stylish options for every need. Don’t miss these limited-time Amazon Sale deals, upgrade your setup today!

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

Amazon Mega Furniture Sale: FAQs

  • 1. What is the Amazon Mega Furniture Sale?

    The Amazon Mega Furniture Sale is a limited-time event offering a minimum of 40% off on a wide range of furniture, including mattresses, sofas, beds, wardrobes, dining sets, and more.

  • 2. How long will the Amazon Mega Furniture Sale last?

    The sale is live for a limited period. Grab the best deals before stocks run out and the Amazon Sale 2025 ends!

  • 3. Are there any additional discounts or bank offers?

    Yes, you can avail extra discounts using bank offers, cashback deals, and no-cost EMI options during the Amazon Mega Furniture Sale.

  • 4. Can I return or exchange furniture bought in the sale?

    Yes, return and exchange policies vary by product and seller. Check the details on the product page before purchasing during the Amazon Sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

