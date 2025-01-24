Menu Explore
Amazon offers on kitchen essentials: Up to 70% off on mixer grinder, air fryer, induction, gas stoves and more

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Jan 24, 2025 01:30 PM IST

Amazon offers up to 70% off on kitchen essentials like mixer grinders, air fryers, induction cooktops, and gas stoves.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

GET THIS

Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black MGM8842MIN View Details checkDetails

₹6,699

GET THIS

Sujata Dynamix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1500 ml, 1000 ml and 400 ml View Details checkDetails

₹6,320

GET THIS

V-Guard Brillio 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder, 3 Year Motor Coverage by V-Guard, 4 Jars(Chutney, Dry, Wet & Juicer), Sturdy Juicer Jar With Quadraflow Design, Precisionblend Ss Blades, Mars Red View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

GET THIS

Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer, Grinder & Blender|Powerful 500W 22000 RPM 100% Full Copper Motor|Stainless steel Blades|2 unbreakable jars|2 Years warranty | Recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor | Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

GET THIS

Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj|Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

GET THIS

Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

GET THIS

Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

GET THIS

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W, 4.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large View Details checkDetails

₹4,990

GET THIS

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

GET THIS

KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,785

GET THIS

INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital) View Details checkDetails

₹3,995

GET THIS

Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp Technology, Uses 95% less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance:Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat& Dehydrate (Vortex 6 Litre) 1500 W Silver View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

GET THIS

Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,990

GET THIS

AGARO Elegant Air Fryer, 6.5L, 12 Preset Cooking Modes, 360 Degrees Air Circulation With Variable Temperature Settings, Frying, Grilling, Toasting, Roasting, 1800W, Black. View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

GET THIS

Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹549

GET THIS

Wonderchef Crescent Electric Kettle 1.5 Litres, 2 years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹517.65

GET THIS

Milton Euroline Go Electro 2.0 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, 1 Piece, 2 Litre, Silver, Power Indicator, 1500 Watts, Auto Cut-off, Detachable 360 Degree Connector, Boiler for Water, Instant Noodles View Details checkDetails

₹799

GET THIS

Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle (PKOSS 1.5)|1350W | Silver - Black| Automatic Cut-off | Stainless Steel | Rotatable Base | Power Indicator | Single-Touch Lid Locking View Details checkDetails

₹699

GET THIS

Butterfly EKN 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle | 1500 W | 360° Swivel Power Base | Auto Shut Off | For Hot Water, Tea, Coffee, Noodles | Dry Boil Protection | View Details checkDetails

₹699

GET THIS

AGARO Esteem Electric Multi Kettle 1.2L, 600W, with Stainless Steel Body, Egg Rack, Grill Rack, 3 Heating Modes & Rapid Boil Technology, Boiling Water and milk, Tea, Coffee, Oats, Noodle, Soup View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

GET THIS

INALSA Electric Kettle for Hot Water |1.8 L Capacity| LED Illumination & Boro-Silicate Body| 2 Year Warranty|Multipurpose Electric Kettle| Water Boiler (Prism Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹1,195

GET THIS

Prestige PGMFB 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Toaster with Fixed Grill Plates, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

GET THIS

iBELL SM1515 Sandwich Maker with Floating Hinges, 1000Watt, Panini/Grill/Toast (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,539

GET THIS

iBELL SM1301 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker, Big Size, 750 Watt, with Detachable Plates for Toast/Waffle/Grill (24 x 24 x 10 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹1,965

GET THIS

Tosaa Non Stick Gas Toaster Jumbo Gas Compatible Super Heavy Thickness View Details checkDetails

₹549

GET THIS

MILTON Express 800W Sandwich Toaster with Durable Die Cast Aluminium Plates | Power Indicators | Non-stick Coating | Black | 1 year warranty View Details checkDetails

₹999

GET THIS

Wipro Elato BS202 1000 Watt Ceramic Grill Sandwich Maker, Scratch Resistant, 180° Open Sandwich Griller, Auto Cutoff, Non Toxic BPA, PTFE & PFOA Free, 2 Year Warranty, Regular Bread Size for 2 Slices View Details checkDetails

₹2,079

GET THIS

Borosil Super Jumbo Grill Sandwich Maker | Can Make 4 Sandwich At a Time | 2000W Electric Toaster Maker | Non-Stick Coating Plates Opens to 180°, BPA & PTFE Free | Power Indicators | 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹4,799

GET THIS

Lifelong Sandwich Griller 750 W, Classic Pro - Auto Cut off & Power Indicator | Sandwich Maker with 4 Slice Non-Stick | Fixed Plates for Sandwiches at Home with 1 Year Warranty (Black, LLSM120G) View Details checkDetails

₹799

GET THIS

Preethi Indicook IC124 Induction Cooktop, 2100-Watt Electric Stove with Soft Touch Buttons and Crystal Glass (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

GET THIS

Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop, Soft Touch Button with Crystal Glass (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,211

GET THIS

Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass,7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off - Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

GET THIS

iBELL CROWN SLIM50 Induction Cooktop, 2000W, Auto Shut-Off, Overheat Protection (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,285

GET THIS

KENT Star Induction Cooktop 3000W | 6 Preset Menu | Full Microcrystalline Glass |Feather Touch Buttons & LED Display |Milk Boiling & Turbo Cooking Function | Overheat Protection & Auto Turn-Off| Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,192

GET THIS

Glen Infrared Induction Stoves 2000w with 3 Preset Cooking Functions, Crystal Glass Plate, Digital display & Grill Rack Included for Barbeque (SA3074_Infra) View Details checkDetails

₹2,995

GET THIS

MILTON Classic 2200 Watt Infrared Cooktop with Crystal Glass & Touch Panel | 4 Pre set cooking Modes | Stir-fry | BBQ | Hot Pot | Steam | 60°C to 600°C | Digital time & Watt display - Classic SIlver View Details checkDetails

₹2,390

GET THIS

Lifelong 1800 Watt Induction Stove With Surge Protection, Electric Induction, 7 Preset Indian Menu Options, Auto Shut Off&Temperature Control with Voltage Protection, 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

GET THIS

Faber Daisy Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove | Powder Coated Pan Support | Brass Burner | 2 Medium & 1 Small Burner | Easy Cleaning | Manual Ignition | Hob Cooktop Daisy 3BB BK, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,990

GET THIS

MILTON Premium 3 Burner Black Manual Ignition Glass Top Gas Stove, (ISI Certified) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

GET THIS

‎Preethi Luxe 3 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove With Driptray Less Infinity Design, 5 Year Warranty On Glass & Burner, Manual Design, Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,699

GET THIS

Khaitan 2 Burner Nano Black Toughened Glass | LPG Cooktop I Manual Ignition Stove| Ergonomic Knob | with 1 Year Warranty | Pan India Service | LP Gas Stove | ISI Approved (Black) (2 Burner) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

GET THIS

Whirlpool Hob 3 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove (Elite Hybrid 703 Mt Ec Gas Hob), Tempered Glass View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

GET THIS

Elica Vetro Glass Top 4 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove (694 CT VETRO SS AI), Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,290

GET THIS

BLOWHOT Premium Design Emerald Heavy Tornado Brass 3 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove - Toughened Glass Cook Top Burner, Gas Stove Valve And Glass - 2 Years Warranty By BLOWHOT View Details checkDetails

₹5,490

GET THIS

Glen 3 Burner LPG 6mm Thick Toughened Glass Top Gas Stove | Brass Burner | ISI Certified | Black | Drip Trays | Revolving Inlet Nozzle | 2 Year Warranty On Product | CT3B70BLBB View Details checkDetails

₹3,396

GET THIS
The Amazon sale brings exciting deals on a range of kitchen essentials and home appliances, offering savings of up to 70%. Whether you need a reliable mixer grinder, an air fryer for healthier cooking, or an energy-efficient induction cooktop, this sale has it all. Transform your kitchen with modern gas stoves, or explore deals on essential appliances like vacuum cleaners, fans, and air purifiers to upgrade your home. These offers cater to various needs, making it the perfect time to shop for replacements or new additions. With quality products available at discounted rates, this is an excellent opportunity to enhance convenience and efficiency in your daily life. Shop now and take advantage of these fantastic Amazon offers!

Save up to 70% on kitchen essentials and home appliances during the Amazon sale. Don't miss these amazing discounts!
Save up to 70% on kitchen essentials and home appliances during the Amazon sale. Don't miss these amazing discounts!

 

Mixer grinders at up to 70% with Amazon Offers

Mixer grinders are now available at up to 70% off during the Amazon sale. These powerful appliances simplify food preparation, making them ideal for grinding, blending, and mixing ingredients quickly. Upgrade your kitchen with a high-quality mixer grinder and enjoy convenience at an unbeatable price.

 

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

Air fryers at up to 70% with Amazon Offers

Enjoy healthier cooking with air fryers now at up to 70% off in the Amazon sale. Prepare crispy, oil-free snacks effortlessly. These efficient appliances are perfect for guilt-free indulgence and versatile cooking, making them a must-have addition to your kitchen setup at a discounted price.

 

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

Water kettles at up to 70% with Amazon Offers

Get water kettles at up to 70% off with Amazon offers. These fast-heating appliances are great for boiling water quickly for tea, coffee, or instant meals. Easy to use and energy-saving, they are a practical addition to any kitchen at an affordable price.

 

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

Sandwich makers at up to 70% with Amazon Offers

Sandwich makers are now available at up to 70% off with Amazon offers. Perfect for preparing delicious, evenly toasted sandwiches in minutes, these appliances simplify breakfast or snack preparation, making them a budget-friendly choice for your kitchen.

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

Inductions at up to 70% with Amazon Offers

Induction cooktops are on sale with up to 70% off during the Amazon sale. These energy-efficient appliances ensure faster, safer, and more precise cooking, suitable for modern kitchens. Experience hassle-free cooking with advanced features at an affordable price.

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

Gas stoves at up to 70% with Amazon Offers

Upgrade your kitchen with gas stoves now at up to 70% off in the Amazon sale. These reliable stoves are perfect for efficient and consistent cooking. A perfect balance of affordability and functionality for your culinary needs!

 

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

Amazon offers on kitchen essential appliances: FAQs

  • What discounts are available during the Amazon sale on kitchen appliances?

    You can save up to 70% on kitchen essentials like mixer grinders, air fryers, gas stoves, and more during the Amazon sale.

  • Are these discounts applicable to top brands?

    Yes, the discounts cover popular and trusted brands, ensuring you get quality products at reduced prices.

  • Do these deals include home appliances like air purifiers and vacuum cleaners?

    Yes, along with kitchen appliances, you can find great offers on home appliances like vacuum cleaners, fans, and air purifiers.

  • Can I expect additional benefits during checkout?

    Additional benefits like no-cost EMI and bank offers may be available on select products, making the deals even more attractive.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

