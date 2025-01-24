Amazon offers on kitchen essentials: Up to 70% off on mixer grinder, air fryer, induction, gas stoves and more
Jan 24, 2025 01:30 PM IST
Amazon offers up to 70% off on kitchen essentials like mixer grinders, air fryers, induction cooktops, and gas stoves.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black) View Details
|
₹3,699
|
|
|
Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black MGM8842MIN View Details
|
₹6,699
|
|
|
Sujata Dynamix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1500 ml, 1000 ml and 400 ml View Details
|
₹6,320
|
|
|
V-Guard Brillio 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder, 3 Year Motor Coverage by V-Guard, 4 Jars(Chutney, Dry, Wet & Juicer), Sturdy Juicer Jar With Quadraflow Design, Precisionblend Ss Blades, Mars Red View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer, Grinder & Blender|Powerful 500W 22000 RPM 100% Full Copper Motor|Stainless steel Blades|2 unbreakable jars|2 Years warranty | Recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor | Black View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj|Black View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey View Details
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W, 4.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large View Details
|
₹4,990
|
|
|
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green View Details
|
₹2,899
|
|
|
KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black View Details
|
₹3,785
|
|
|
INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital) View Details
|
₹3,995
|
|
|
Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp Technology, Uses 95% less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance:Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat& Dehydrate (Vortex 6 Litre) 1500 W Silver View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details
|
₹5,990
|
|
|
AGARO Elegant Air Fryer, 6.5L, 12 Preset Cooking Modes, 360 Degrees Air Circulation With Variable Temperature Settings, Frying, Grilling, Toasting, Roasting, 1800W, Black. View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. (Silver) View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
Wonderchef Crescent Electric Kettle 1.5 Litres, 2 years Warranty View Details
|
₹517.65
|
|
|
Milton Euroline Go Electro 2.0 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, 1 Piece, 2 Litre, Silver, Power Indicator, 1500 Watts, Auto Cut-off, Detachable 360 Degree Connector, Boiler for Water, Instant Noodles View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle (PKOSS 1.5)|1350W | Silver - Black| Automatic Cut-off | Stainless Steel | Rotatable Base | Power Indicator | Single-Touch Lid Locking View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Butterfly EKN 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle | 1500 W | 360° Swivel Power Base | Auto Shut Off | For Hot Water, Tea, Coffee, Noodles | Dry Boil Protection | View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
AGARO Esteem Electric Multi Kettle 1.2L, 600W, with Stainless Steel Body, Egg Rack, Grill Rack, 3 Heating Modes & Rapid Boil Technology, Boiling Water and milk, Tea, Coffee, Oats, Noodle, Soup View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
INALSA Electric Kettle for Hot Water |1.8 L Capacity| LED Illumination & Boro-Silicate Body| 2 Year Warranty|Multipurpose Electric Kettle| Water Boiler (Prism Inox) View Details
|
₹1,195
|
|
|
Prestige PGMFB 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Toaster with Fixed Grill Plates, Black View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
iBELL SM1515 Sandwich Maker with Floating Hinges, 1000Watt, Panini/Grill/Toast (Black) View Details
|
₹1,539
|
|
|
iBELL SM1301 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker, Big Size, 750 Watt, with Detachable Plates for Toast/Waffle/Grill (24 x 24 x 10 cm) View Details
|
₹1,965
|
|
|
Tosaa Non Stick Gas Toaster Jumbo Gas Compatible Super Heavy Thickness View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
MILTON Express 800W Sandwich Toaster with Durable Die Cast Aluminium Plates | Power Indicators | Non-stick Coating | Black | 1 year warranty View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Wipro Elato BS202 1000 Watt Ceramic Grill Sandwich Maker, Scratch Resistant, 180° Open Sandwich Griller, Auto Cutoff, Non Toxic BPA, PTFE & PFOA Free, 2 Year Warranty, Regular Bread Size for 2 Slices View Details
|
₹2,079
|
|
|
Borosil Super Jumbo Grill Sandwich Maker | Can Make 4 Sandwich At a Time | 2000W Electric Toaster Maker | Non-Stick Coating Plates Opens to 180°, BPA & PTFE Free | Power Indicators | 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹4,799
|
|
|
Lifelong Sandwich Griller 750 W, Classic Pro - Auto Cut off & Power Indicator | Sandwich Maker with 4 Slice Non-Stick | Fixed Plates for Sandwiches at Home with 1 Year Warranty (Black, LLSM120G) View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Preethi Indicook IC124 Induction Cooktop, 2100-Watt Electric Stove with Soft Touch Buttons and Crystal Glass (Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop, Soft Touch Button with Crystal Glass (Black) View Details
|
₹3,211
|
|
|
Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass,7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off - Black View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
iBELL CROWN SLIM50 Induction Cooktop, 2000W, Auto Shut-Off, Overheat Protection (Black) View Details
|
₹1,285
|
|
|
KENT Star Induction Cooktop 3000W | 6 Preset Menu | Full Microcrystalline Glass |Feather Touch Buttons & LED Display |Milk Boiling & Turbo Cooking Function | Overheat Protection & Auto Turn-Off| Black View Details
|
₹3,192
|
|
|
Glen Infrared Induction Stoves 2000w with 3 Preset Cooking Functions, Crystal Glass Plate, Digital display & Grill Rack Included for Barbeque (SA3074_Infra) View Details
|
₹2,995
|
|
|
MILTON Classic 2200 Watt Infrared Cooktop with Crystal Glass & Touch Panel | 4 Pre set cooking Modes | Stir-fry | BBQ | Hot Pot | Steam | 60°C to 600°C | Digital time & Watt display - Classic SIlver View Details
|
₹2,390
|
|
|
Lifelong 1800 Watt Induction Stove With Surge Protection, Electric Induction, 7 Preset Indian Menu Options, Auto Shut Off&Temperature Control with Voltage Protection, 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Faber Daisy Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove | Powder Coated Pan Support | Brass Burner | 2 Medium & 1 Small Burner | Easy Cleaning | Manual Ignition | Hob Cooktop Daisy 3BB BK, Black View Details
|
₹3,990
|
|
|
MILTON Premium 3 Burner Black Manual Ignition Glass Top Gas Stove, (ISI Certified) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Preethi Luxe 3 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove With Driptray Less Infinity Design, 5 Year Warranty On Glass & Burner, Manual Design, Black View Details
|
₹4,699
|
|
|
Khaitan 2 Burner Nano Black Toughened Glass | LPG Cooktop I Manual Ignition Stove| Ergonomic Knob | with 1 Year Warranty | Pan India Service | LP Gas Stove | ISI Approved (Black) (2 Burner) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Whirlpool Hob 3 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove (Elite Hybrid 703 Mt Ec Gas Hob), Tempered Glass View Details
|
₹11,499
|
|
|
Elica Vetro Glass Top 4 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove (694 CT VETRO SS AI), Black View Details
|
₹6,290
|
|
|
BLOWHOT Premium Design Emerald Heavy Tornado Brass 3 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove - Toughened Glass Cook Top Burner, Gas Stove Valve And Glass - 2 Years Warranty By BLOWHOT View Details
|
₹5,490
|
|
|
Glen 3 Burner LPG 6mm Thick Toughened Glass Top Gas Stove | Brass Burner | ISI Certified | Black | Drip Trays | Revolving Inlet Nozzle | 2 Year Warranty On Product | CT3B70BLBB View Details
|
₹3,396
|
|
View More Products