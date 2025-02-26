Menu Explore
Best Stainless Steel Pressure Cookers 3 Litres - 8 options for you to compare

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 26, 2025 02:00 PM IST

Looking for the best stainless steel pressure cooker 3 litres? Check out our list of the top 8 cookers and compare their features to find the perfect one.

Hawkins 3 Litre Inner Lid Pressure Cooker, Stainless Steel Cooker, Wide Design Pan Cooker, Induction Cooker, Silver (HSS3W)

₹2,835

Butterfly Curve 3 Litres Pressure Cooker

Prestige Popular Stainless Steel Outer Lid Pressure Cooker

Butterfly Blue Line Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker, 3 Litre

₹1,770.9

Prestige 3L Svachh Deluxe Alpha stainless steel Pressure Cooker|Outer lid|3-4 personsl|Deep lid for spillage control|Gas & induction compatible|Controlled GasketRelease System|Silver|10 years warranty

₹2,605

Pigeon by Stovekraft Inox Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker with Outer Lid, Compatible for Gas Stove and Induction, 3 Litre, Silver

₹1,345

Best Value For Money

Pigeon by Stovekraft 3 Litre Special Stainless Steel Inner Lid Induction Base Pressure Cooker (Silver) BIS Certified

₹1,179

Butterfly Cute Ss Induction Compatible Outer Lid Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker With Glass Lid 3 liter, Silver

₹1,799

If you're in the market for a new stainless steel pressure cooker, you've come to the right place. In this article, we've compiled a list of the top 8 cookers available on the market, ranging from popular brands like Hawkins, Prestige, Butterfly, and Pigeon. We'll compare their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the cooker with the best overall features, we've got you covered.

Durable stainless steel 3L pressure cooker for fast, efficient cooking.

The Hawkins Stainless Pressure Cooker is a durable and reliable option for all your cooking needs. With a sturdy build and efficient heat distribution, this cooker is perfect for everyday use. The safety features and easy maintenance make it a popular choice among consumers.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
3 Litres
Weight
2.4 kg
Warranty
5 Years

Reasons to buy

Durable stainless steel construction

Efficient heat distribution

Safety features for worry-free cooking

Reasons to avoid

May be on the heavier side for some users

Hawkins 3 Litre Inner Lid Pressure Cooker, Stainless Steel Cooker, Wide Design Pan Cooker, Induction Cooker, Silver (HSS3W)

The Butterfly Curve Stainless Pressure Cooker is designed for quick and efficient cooking. Its curved body allows for easy stirring and cleaning, while the safety features provide peace of mind. This cooker is a great option for those looking for a balance of style and functionality.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
3 Litres
Weight
2.2 kg
Warranty
2 Years

Reasons to buy

Curved body for easy stirring

Safety features for worry-free cooking

Stylish design

Reasons to avoid

Shorter warranty period compared to other options

Butterfly Curve 3 Litres Pressure Cooker

The Prestige Popular Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker is a classic and reliable choice for any kitchen. It offers fast and efficient cooking, along with safety features for a hassle-free experience. This cooker is perfect for those who prioritize performance and durability.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
3 Litres
Weight
2.7 kg
Warranty
5 Years

Reasons to buy

Classic and reliable design

Fast and efficient cooking

Safety features for hassle-free experience

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavier compared to other options

Prestige Popular Stainless Steel Outer Lid Pressure Cooker

The Butterfly Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker is a budget-friendly option for those looking for a reliable cooker. With a sturdy build and efficient cooking, this cooker offers great value for money. Its compact size makes it ideal for small families or individual use.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
3 Litres
Weight
2.1 kg
Warranty
2 Years

Reasons to buy

Budget-friendly option

Sturdy build and efficient cooking

Compact size for small families

Reasons to avoid

Shorter warranty period compared to other options

Butterfly Blue Line Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker, 3 Litre

The Prestige Svachh Deluxe Stainless Pressure Cooker is a modern and innovative option for those looking for convenience. Its unique lid design allows for easy cleaning, while the safety features ensure peace of mind during cooking. This cooker is perfect for those who prioritize ease of use and maintenance.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
3 Litres
Weight
2.5 kg
Warranty
5 Years

Reasons to buy

Innovative lid design for easy cleaning

Safety features for peace of mind

Modern and convenient option

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavier compared to other options

Prestige 3L Svachh Deluxe Alpha stainless steel Pressure Cooker|Outer lid|3-4 personsl|Deep lid for spillage control|Gas & induction compatible|Controlled GasketRelease System|Silver|10 years warranty

The Pigeon Stovekraft Stainless Pressure Cooker is a versatile and practical option for any kitchen. With its sturdy build and efficient heat distribution, this cooker is ideal for everyday cooking needs. Its safety features and easy maintenance make it a popular choice among consumers.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
3 Litres
Weight
2.3 kg
Warranty
3 Years

Reasons to buy

Versatile and practical option

Sturdy build and efficient heat distribution

Safety features for worry-free cooking

Reasons to avoid

Shorter warranty period compared to other options

Pigeon by Stovekraft Inox Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker with Outer Lid, Compatible for Gas Stove and Induction, 3 Litre, Silver

The Pigeon Stovekraft Stainless Pressure Cooker 14640 is a reliable and affordable option for those on a budget. Its durable construction and efficient cooking make it a great value for money. This cooker is perfect for small families or individual use.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
3 Litres
Weight
2.2 kg
Warranty
2 Years

Reasons to buy

Reliable and affordable option

Durable construction and efficient cooking

Great value for money

Reasons to avoid

Shorter warranty period compared to other options

Pigeon by Stovekraft 3 Litre Special Stainless Steel Inner Lid Induction Base Pressure Cooker (Silver) BIS Certified

The Butterfly Stainless Induction Pressure Cooker is a versatile and energy-efficient option for modern kitchens. With its induction-friendly design and efficient cooking, this cooker is perfect for those looking for convenience and sustainability. Its safety features and sleek design make it a popular choice among consumers.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
3 Litres
Weight
2.6 kg
Warranty
3 Years

Reasons to buy

Induction-friendly and energy-efficient

Efficient cooking for modern kitchens

Safety features and sleek design

Reasons to avoid

Shorter warranty period compared to other options

Butterfly Cute Ss Induction Compatible Outer Lid Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker With Glass Lid 3 liter, Silver

Best 3 features of the top stainless steel pressure cookers:

Best stainless steel pressure cookerMaterialCapacityWeightWarranty
Hawkins Stainless Pressure Cooker 3 LitresStainless Steel3 Litres2.4 kg5 Years
Butterfly Curve Stainless Pressure CookerStainless Steel3 Litres2.2 kg2 Years
Prestige Popular Stainless Steel Pressure CookerStainless Steel3 Litres2.7 kg5 Years
Butterfly Stainless Steel Pressure CookerStainless Steel3 Litres2.1 kg2 Years
Prestige Svachh Deluxe Stainless Pressure CookerStainless Steel3 Litres2.5 kg5 Years
Pigeon Stovekraft Stainless Pressure CookerStainless Steel3 Litres2.3 kg3 Years
Pigeon Stovekraft Stainless Pressure Cooker 14640Stainless Steel3 Litres2.2 kg2 Years
Butterfly Stainless Induction Pressure CookerStainless Steel3 Litres2.6 kg3 Years

FAQs on stainless steel pressure cooker 3 litre

  • What is the average price range for a stainless steel pressure cooker 3 litres?

    The average price range for a stainless steel pressure cooker 3 litres is between 2000 to 4000 rupees, depending on the brand and additional features.

  • Are stainless steel pressure cookers 3 litres suitable for induction stoves?

    Yes, many stainless steel pressure cookers 3 litres are suitable for induction stoves. Look for options with induction-friendly designs for compatibility.

  • What safety features should I look for in a stainless steel pressure cooker 3 litres?

    When choosing a stainless steel pressure cooker 3 litres, look for safety features such as pressure indicators, safety valves, and secure locking mechanisms for worry-free cooking.

  • What are the advantages of using a stainless steel pressure cooker 3 litres?

    Stainless steel pressure cookers 3 litres offer fast and efficient cooking, durable construction, and easy maintenance. They are ideal for everyday cooking needs and can help save time and energy.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

