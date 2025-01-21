Menu Explore
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
Best steamers for cold: Explore the top 7 options to soothe cold symptoms and improve breathing comfortably

Affiliate Desk
Jan 21, 2025 09:30 AM IST

Looking for the best steamer for cold? Check out our list of the top steamers and find the perfect one to help you combat cold and flu symptoms.

FAQs

Product Rating Price

HealthSense Steamer for Cold & Cough, Vapourizer & Steamer for Face steam, Steam Inhaler & Vaporizer Machine with Nano-Ionic Technology, UV Steam Sterilization, Fast Mist in 50sec, Aroma Diffuser Tray & 1 Year Warranty - Nano-Cure FS 550 View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

Wonder Steam Inhaler Sauna Vaporizer for Blackheads Removal, Cold & Cough, Rejuvenate Skin for Youthful Complexion (Steam Vaporizer) View Details checkDetails

₹383

Dr Trust Home Spa Face/Nose Vapouriser Steamer For Cold & Cough (Blue Vaporiser) View Details checkDetails

₹949

Best Overall Product

AmbiTech 3 in 1 Steamer with 1 Year Replacement Warranty Steam Inhaler Facial Vaporizer for Cold & Cough View Details checkDetails

₹249

Best Value For Money

Olkino 3 in 1 vaporizer steamer, steamer for face steam, steamer for cold and cough (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹299

Larrito Steamer For Cold And Cough | Nano-Cure Facial Iconic Cleanser with Nano-Ionic Technology, Steam breath machine for Adults/Kids, Men/Women Beauty (multi-1) View Details checkDetails

₹699

Asbob 3 in 1 steamer for cold and cough, vaporizer steamer for cough,cold and facial, steam inhaler & vapourisers for adults - 1.15 Meter View Details checkDetails

₹309

Steamers for cold are a popular remedy for relieving congestion, coughs, and other cold symptoms. Whether you're seeking a personal steamer for home use or a professional-grade vaporiser, there are many options available. In this article, we review the 7 best steamers for cold, highlighting their features, pros, and cons. We’ll guide you in finding the ideal steamer to suit your needs, helping you make an informed decision. With the right steamer, you can ease your symptoms and enjoy more comfortable breathing, making it a must-have for managing cold-related discomfort.

Soothe congestion and cold symptoms effortlessly with these top-rated steamers for effective relief.
Soothe congestion and cold symptoms effortlessly with these top-rated steamers for effective relief.

The Healthsense Nano-Cure FS550 is a professional vaporizer that uses nano-ionic technology to produce steam. It comes with a large tank capacity and a 1-year warranty, making it a reliable choice for cold relief.

Specifications

Tank Capacity
200 ml
Technology
Nano-Ionic
Warranty
1 year
Material
Plastic

Reasons to buy

Large tank capacity

Nano-ionic technology

1-year warranty

Reasons to avoid

Plastic material

HealthSense Steamer for Cold & Cough, Vapourizer & Steamer for Face steam, Steam Inhaler & Vaporizer Machine with Nano-Ionic Technology, UV Steam Sterilization, Fast Mist in 50sec, Aroma Diffuser Tray & 1 Year Warranty - Nano-Cure FS 550

The Wonder Steam Inhaler is a professional vaporizer that offers quick relief from cold symptoms. It comes with a compact design and is easy to use, making it a convenient option for home use.

Specifications

Tank Capacity
150 ml
Technology
Steam Inhalation
Warranty
Not specified
Material
Plastic

Reasons to buy

Compact design

Easy to use

Reasons to avoid

Limited tank capacity

Wonder Steam Inhaler Sauna Vaporizer for Blackheads Removal, Cold & Cough, Rejuvenate Skin for Youthful Complexion (Steam Vaporizer)

The Trust Home Facial Steamer is a versatile vaporizer that can be used for both facial and cold relief. It offers a sleek design and a 6-month warranty, making it a good choice for multipurpose use.

Specifications

Tank Capacity
100 ml
Technology
Facial Steaming
Warranty
6 months
Material
Plastic

Reasons to buy

Versatile use

Sleek design

Reasons to avoid

Limited tank capacity

Dr Trust Home Spa Face/Nose Vapouriser Steamer For Cold & Cough (Blue Vaporiser)

The AmbiTech Steamer comes with a 1-year replacement warranty, ensuring long-term reliability. It offers a high-quality build and is suitable for both personal and professional use.

Also read:Best steamers for cold: 10 top choices to treat symptoms of congestion or sinus

Specifications

Tank Capacity
250 ml
Technology
Steam Vaporization
Warranty
1 year replacement
Material
Plastic

Reasons to buy

1-year replacement warranty

High-quality build

Reasons to avoid

Plastic material

AmbiTech 3 in 1 Steamer with 1 Year Replacement Warranty Steam Inhaler Facial Vaporizer for Cold & Cough

The Olkino Vaporizer Steamer is designed specifically for cold and cough relief. It offers a durable build and a large tank capacity, making it an effective choice for combating cold symptoms.

Specifications

Tank Capacity
300 ml
Technology
Steam Vaporization
Warranty
Not specified
Material
Plastic

Reasons to buy

Durable build

Large tank capacity

Reasons to avoid

Limited warranty

Olkino 3 in 1 vaporizer steamer, steamer for face steam, steamer for cold and cough (Blue)

The Larrito Nano-Cure Cleanser offers nano-ionic technology for effective cold relief. It comes with a compact design and a 6-month warranty, making it a reliable choice for personal use.

Specifications

Tank Capacity
150 ml
Technology
Nano-Ionic
Warranty
6 months
Material
Plastic

Reasons to buy

Nano-ionic technology

Compact design

Reasons to avoid

Limited tank capacity

Larrito Steamer For Cold And Cough | Nano-Cure Facial Iconic Cleanser with Nano-Ionic Technology, Steam breath machine for Adults/Kids, Men/Women Beauty (multi-1)

The Asbob Steamer offers multipurpose use as a vaporizer and inhaler. It features a durable build and a large tank capacity, making it suitable for both cold relief and respiratory therapy.

Specifications

Tank Capacity
200 ml
Technology
Steam Vaporization
Warranty
Not specified
Material
Plastic

Reasons to buy

Multipurpose use

Durable build

Reasons to avoid

Limited warranty

Asbob 3 in 1 steamer for cold and cough, vaporizer steamer for cough,cold and facial, steam inhaler & vapourisers for adults - 1.15 Meter

Also read:Best mosquito repellent creams: 6 top choices to stay safe and itch-free

Top 3 features of best steamers for cold:

Best Steamers for ColdTank CapacityTechnologyWarranty
Healthsense Nano-Cure FS550200 mlNano-Ionic1 year
Wonder Steam Inhaler150 mlSteam InhalationNot specified
Trust Home Facial Steamer100 mlFacial Steaming6 months
AmbiTech Steamer250 mlSteam Vaporization1 year replacement
Olkino Vaporizer Steamer300 mlSteam VaporizationNot specified
Larrito Nano-Cure Cleanser150 mlNano-Ionic6 months
Asbob Steamer200 mlSteam VaporizationNot specified

FAQs on steamer for cold

  • What is the tank capacity of the Healthsense Nano-Cure FS550?

    The Healthsense Nano-Cure FS550 has a tank capacity of 200 ml, providing ample steam for effective cold relief.

  • Does the Wonder Steam Inhaler come with a warranty?

    The warranty for the Wonder Steam Inhaler is not specified, but it offers quick relief from cold symptoms.

  • Is the Trust Home Facial Steamer suitable for cold relief?

    Yes, the Trust Home Facial Steamer can be used for cold relief and offers a sleek design for multipurpose use.

  • What makes the Olkino Vaporizer Steamer the best value for money?

    The Olkino Vaporizer Steamer offers a durable build and a large tank capacity, providing effective cold and cough relief at an affordable price.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

