Choosing the right office lunch box can be a daunting task, given the plethora of options available in the market. Whether you're looking for a leak-proof design, microwave-safe containers, or a stylish stainless steel lunch box, we've curated a list of the 8 best office lunch boxes to make your decision easier. Read on to find the perfect lunch box that meets your needs and budget. Stylish and compact office lunch box for fresh daily meals.

Loading Suggestions...

The MILTON Executive Lunch Box is perfect for professionals on the go. It features leak-proof containers that are microwave-safe and dishwasher safe. The sleek design and compact size make it ideal for carrying your meals to the office.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 300 ml Microwave Safe Yes Leak-Proof Yes Reasons to buy Leak-proof design Microwave and dishwasher safe Stylish and compact Reasons to avoid Plastic material may not be preferred by some Click Here to Buy MILTON Executive Lunch Box, 2 Round Inner Steel Round Containers 280ml Each and 1 Microwave Safe Oval Plastic Container, 450ml with Insulated Bag, Office Tiffin for Leak-Proof, Easy to Carry, Green

Loading Suggestions...

These microwave containers are perfect for carrying a variety of dishes, along with a separate chutney box. The insulated design keeps your food warm, and the vibrant colors add a fun touch to your lunch.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 250 ml Microwave Safe Yes Insulated Yes Reasons to buy Includes a separate chutney box Insulated design Vibrant colors Reasons to avoid Smaller capacity Click Here to Buy MILTON Pro Lunch Box with Steel Cutlery, 3 Microwave Safe Inner Steel Containers (180ml, 320ml, 450ml) Plastic Chutney Dabba 100ml, Steel Bottle 750ml with Insulated Bag, Office Tiffin, Black

Loading Suggestions...

The Borosil Universal Lunch Box is made of borosilicate glass, making it safe for use in the microwave and dishwasher. The transparent design allows you to see the contents at a glance, and the airtight lid ensures that your food stays fresh.

Specifications Material Borosilicate Glass Capacity 320 ml Microwave Safe Yes Dishwasher Safe Yes Reasons to buy Borosilicate glass material Microwave and dishwasher safe Airtight lid Reasons to avoid Glass material may be less durable Click Here to Buy Borosil Klip n Store Universal Lunchbox | Set of 4 (320ml x 2 Square + 240ml x 2 Round), Borosilicate Glass | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe, Leakproof | Tiffin for Office/School/College | Transparent

Loading Suggestions...

The Cello Steelox Stainless Steel Lunch Box is a durable and stylish option for those who prefer stainless steel containers. The 5-piece set includes containers of varying sizes, perfect for packing a complete meal.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Capacity 550 ml Number of Pieces 5 Leak-Proof Yes Reasons to buy Durable stainless steel material 5-piece set Leak-proof design Reasons to avoid Slightly heavier than plastic options Click Here to Buy CELLO Steelox Stainless Steel Lunch Box Set of 5 with Bag (Capacities - 50ml, 225ml, 375ml, 550ml, 375ml Tumbler), Blue | Tiffin Box with Jacket | Leakproof | Ideal for Office, School, College

Loading Suggestions...

The MILTON Insulated Stainless Steel Lunch Box is designed to keep your food hot for hours, making it perfect for long workdays. The leak-proof containers and insulated bag ensure that your meals stay fresh and warm.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Capacity 400 ml Insulated Yes Leak-Proof Yes Reasons to buy Keeps food hot for hours Insulated bag included Leak-proof containers Reasons to avoid Slightly higher price point Click Here to Buy MILTON Tasty 3 Lunch Box with Insulated Fabric Jacket, 3 Stainless Steel Containers (200 ml, 320 ml, 500 ml), Leak-Proof Tiffin for Office, College, Picnic, Blue

Loading Suggestions...

The MILTON Lifestyle Insulated Lunch Box is a stylish and versatile option for professionals. The leak-proof containers and compact design make it easy to carry your meals to the office in style.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 300 ml Insulated Yes Leak-Proof Yes Reasons to buy Stylish design Insulated for temperature retention Leak-proof containers Reasons to avoid Plastic material may not be preferred by some Click Here to Buy MILTON Lifestyle Lunch Box with Insulated Jacket, 2 Stainless Steel Containers with Clip Lock Lid (300 ml Each), Leak-Proof Tiffin for Office, School, College, Grey

Loading Suggestions...

The Borosil Borosilicate Lunch Boxes are made of high-quality borosilicate glass, making them safe for use in the microwave and dishwasher. The sleek and modern design adds a touch of elegance to your lunchtime routine.

Specifications Material Borosilicate Glass Capacity 350 ml Microwave Safe Yes Dishwasher Safe Yes Reasons to buy High-quality borosilicate glass material Microwave and dishwasher safe Sleek and modern design Reasons to avoid Glass material may be less durable Click Here to Buy Borosil Ace Daisy Borosilicate Glass Lunch Boxes Set of 4 (320 ml, 240 ml) with Lunch Bag, Lunchboxes for Office & College, Microwave Safe, Leak Proof (Transparent, Green)

Loading Suggestions...

These containers feature a unique combination of plastic and stainless steel, making them both durable and stylish. The leakproof design and various capacities make them suitable for a variety of meals.

Specifications Material Plastic/Stainless Steel Capacity 200-500 ml Leak-Proof Yes Reasons to buy Durable plastic and stainless steel combination Leak-proof design Variety of capacities Reasons to avoid May be heavier than all-plastic options Click Here to Buy CELLO MF Click Lunch Box Set with Bag, 3 Containers, 300ml, Black | Tiffin Box Outer Plastic Inner Steel with Bag | Leakproof Lunch Boxes with Jacket | Ideal for Office, School, College

Best 3 features of top lunch boxes:

Best lunch boxes Material Capacity Microwave Safe Leak-Proof Insulated MILTON Executive Lunch Box Plastic 300 ml Yes Yes No Microwave Containers with Plastic Chutney Box Plastic 250 ml Yes No Yes Borosil Universal Lunch Box Borosilicate Glass 320 ml Yes Yes No Cello Steelox Stainless Steel Lunch Box Stainless Steel 550 ml No Yes No MILTON Insulated Stainless Steel Lunch Box Stainless Steel 400 ml No Yes Yes MILTON Lifestyle Insulated Lunch Box Plastic 300 ml Yes Yes Yes Borosil Borosilicate Lunch Boxes Borosilicate Glass 350 ml Yes Yes No Containers with Plastic and Stainless Steel Lid Plastic/Stainless Steel 200-500 ml No Yes No

Similar articles for you

Best office lunch boxes for 2024: Insulated, stainless steel, and more

Eat healthy this winter with our selection of kitchen appliances for nutritious food

Shop for top-rated kitchen and home appliances like room heater, geyser now on Amazon for your home needs

Gear up for summer! Up to 50% off on home and kitchen appliances at Amazon's pre-summer bonanza sale

Best 5 star refrigerators in India: Energy savings, smart features, and style come together to upgrade your kitchen

FAQs on office lunch box What is the capacity of the containers? The capacity of the containers varies from 200 ml to 550 ml, catering to different portion sizes.

Are these lunch boxes suitable for microwave use? Yes, most of the lunch boxes mentioned are microwave-safe, allowing you to heat your meals conveniently.

Are the containers leak-proof? Yes, the majority of the lunch boxes feature leak-proof containers to prevent any spills or mess inside your bag.

Can I put these lunch boxes in the dishwasher? Many of the lunch boxes are dishwasher safe, making cleaning and maintenance hassle-free.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.