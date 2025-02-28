Menu Explore
Office lunch boxes are essential for carrying healthy home cooked food

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 28, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Find the best office lunch box for your needs and budget with our comprehensive list of top 8 products. From leak-proof containers to microwave-safe options.

MILTON Executive Lunch Box, 2 Round Inner Steel Round Containers 280ml Each and 1 Microwave Safe Oval Plastic Container, 450ml with Insulated Bag, Office Tiffin for Leak-Proof, Easy to Carry, Green View Details checkDetails

₹334

MILTON Pro Lunch Box with Steel Cutlery, 3 Microwave Safe Inner Steel Containers (180ml, 320ml, 450ml) Plastic Chutney Dabba 100ml, Steel Bottle 750ml with Insulated Bag, Office Tiffin, Black View Details checkDetails

₹899

Borosil Klip n Store Universal Lunchbox | Set of 4 (320ml x 2 Square + 240ml x 2 Round), Borosilicate Glass | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe, Leakproof | Tiffin for Office/School/College | Transparent View Details checkDetails

₹939

Best Overall Product

CELLO Steelox Stainless Steel Lunch Box Set of 5 with Bag (Capacities - 50ml, 225ml, 375ml, 550ml, 375ml Tumbler), Blue | Tiffin Box with Jacket | Leakproof | Ideal for Office, School, College View Details checkDetails

₹679

MILTON Tasty 3 Lunch Box with Insulated Fabric Jacket, 3 Stainless Steel Containers (200 ml, 320 ml, 500 ml), Leak-Proof Tiffin for Office, College, Picnic, Blue View Details checkDetails

₹552

Best Value For Money

MILTON Lifestyle Lunch Box with Insulated Jacket, 2 Stainless Steel Containers with Clip Lock Lid (300 ml Each), Leak-Proof Tiffin for Office, School, College, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹388

Borosil Ace Daisy Borosilicate Glass Lunch Boxes Set of 4 (320 ml, 240 ml) with Lunch Bag, Lunchboxes for Office & College, Microwave Safe, Leak Proof (Transparent, Green) View Details checkDetails

₹999

CELLO MF Click Lunch Box Set with Bag, 3 Containers, 300ml, Black | Tiffin Box Outer Plastic Inner Steel with Bag | Leakproof Lunch Boxes with Jacket | Ideal for Office, School, College View Details checkDetails

₹599

Choosing the right office lunch box can be a daunting task, given the plethora of options available in the market. Whether you're looking for a leak-proof design, microwave-safe containers, or a stylish stainless steel lunch box, we've curated a list of the 8 best office lunch boxes to make your decision easier. Read on to find the perfect lunch box that meets your needs and budget.

Stylish and compact office lunch box for fresh daily meals.
Stylish and compact office lunch box for fresh daily meals.

The MILTON Executive Lunch Box is perfect for professionals on the go. It features leak-proof containers that are microwave-safe and dishwasher safe. The sleek design and compact size make it ideal for carrying your meals to the office.

Specifications

Material
Plastic
Capacity
300 ml
Microwave Safe
Yes
Leak-Proof
Yes

Reasons to buy

Leak-proof design

Microwave and dishwasher safe

Stylish and compact

Reasons to avoid

Plastic material may not be preferred by some

MILTON Executive Lunch Box, 2 Round Inner Steel Round Containers 280ml Each and 1 Microwave Safe Oval Plastic Container, 450ml with Insulated Bag, Office Tiffin for Leak-Proof, Easy to Carry, Green

These microwave containers are perfect for carrying a variety of dishes, along with a separate chutney box. The insulated design keeps your food warm, and the vibrant colors add a fun touch to your lunch.

Specifications

Material
Plastic
Capacity
250 ml
Microwave Safe
Yes
Insulated
Yes

Reasons to buy

Includes a separate chutney box

Insulated design

Vibrant colors

Reasons to avoid

Smaller capacity

MILTON Pro Lunch Box with Steel Cutlery, 3 Microwave Safe Inner Steel Containers (180ml, 320ml, 450ml) Plastic Chutney Dabba 100ml, Steel Bottle 750ml with Insulated Bag, Office Tiffin, Black

The Borosil Universal Lunch Box is made of borosilicate glass, making it safe for use in the microwave and dishwasher. The transparent design allows you to see the contents at a glance, and the airtight lid ensures that your food stays fresh.

Specifications

Material
Borosilicate Glass
Capacity
320 ml
Microwave Safe
Yes
Dishwasher Safe
Yes

Reasons to buy

Borosilicate glass material

Microwave and dishwasher safe

Airtight lid

Reasons to avoid

Glass material may be less durable

Borosil Klip n Store Universal Lunchbox | Set of 4 (320ml x 2 Square + 240ml x 2 Round), Borosilicate Glass | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe, Leakproof | Tiffin for Office/School/College | Transparent

The Cello Steelox Stainless Steel Lunch Box is a durable and stylish option for those who prefer stainless steel containers. The 5-piece set includes containers of varying sizes, perfect for packing a complete meal.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
550 ml
Number of Pieces
5
Leak-Proof
Yes

Reasons to buy

Durable stainless steel material

5-piece set

Leak-proof design

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavier than plastic options

CELLO Steelox Stainless Steel Lunch Box Set of 5 with Bag (Capacities - 50ml, 225ml, 375ml, 550ml, 375ml Tumbler), Blue | Tiffin Box with Jacket | Leakproof | Ideal for Office, School, College

The MILTON Insulated Stainless Steel Lunch Box is designed to keep your food hot for hours, making it perfect for long workdays. The leak-proof containers and insulated bag ensure that your meals stay fresh and warm.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
400 ml
Insulated
Yes
Leak-Proof
Yes

Reasons to buy

Keeps food hot for hours

Insulated bag included

Leak-proof containers

Reasons to avoid

Slightly higher price point

MILTON Tasty 3 Lunch Box with Insulated Fabric Jacket, 3 Stainless Steel Containers (200 ml, 320 ml, 500 ml), Leak-Proof Tiffin for Office, College, Picnic, Blue

The MILTON Lifestyle Insulated Lunch Box is a stylish and versatile option for professionals. The leak-proof containers and compact design make it easy to carry your meals to the office in style.

Specifications

Material
Plastic
Capacity
300 ml
Insulated
Yes
Leak-Proof
Yes

Reasons to buy

Stylish design

Insulated for temperature retention

Leak-proof containers

Reasons to avoid

Plastic material may not be preferred by some

MILTON Lifestyle Lunch Box with Insulated Jacket, 2 Stainless Steel Containers with Clip Lock Lid (300 ml Each), Leak-Proof Tiffin for Office, School, College, Grey

The Borosil Borosilicate Lunch Boxes are made of high-quality borosilicate glass, making them safe for use in the microwave and dishwasher. The sleek and modern design adds a touch of elegance to your lunchtime routine.

Specifications

Material
Borosilicate Glass
Capacity
350 ml
Microwave Safe
Yes
Dishwasher Safe
Yes

Reasons to buy

High-quality borosilicate glass material

Microwave and dishwasher safe

Sleek and modern design

Reasons to avoid

Glass material may be less durable

Borosil Ace Daisy Borosilicate Glass Lunch Boxes Set of 4 (320 ml, 240 ml) with Lunch Bag, Lunchboxes for Office & College, Microwave Safe, Leak Proof (Transparent, Green)

These containers feature a unique combination of plastic and stainless steel, making them both durable and stylish. The leakproof design and various capacities make them suitable for a variety of meals.

Specifications

Material
Plastic/Stainless Steel
Capacity
200-500 ml
Leak-Proof
Yes

Reasons to buy

Durable plastic and stainless steel combination

Leak-proof design

Variety of capacities

Reasons to avoid

May be heavier than all-plastic options

CELLO MF Click Lunch Box Set with Bag, 3 Containers, 300ml, Black | Tiffin Box Outer Plastic Inner Steel with Bag | Leakproof Lunch Boxes with Jacket | Ideal for Office, School, College

Best 3 features of top lunch boxes:

Best lunch boxesMaterialCapacityMicrowave SafeLeak-ProofInsulated
MILTON Executive Lunch BoxPlastic300 mlYesYesNo
Microwave Containers with Plastic Chutney BoxPlastic250 mlYesNoYes
Borosil Universal Lunch BoxBorosilicate Glass320 mlYesYesNo
Cello Steelox Stainless Steel Lunch BoxStainless Steel550 mlNoYesNo
MILTON Insulated Stainless Steel Lunch BoxStainless Steel400 mlNoYesYes
MILTON Lifestyle Insulated Lunch BoxPlastic300 mlYesYesYes
Borosil Borosilicate Lunch BoxesBorosilicate Glass350 mlYesYesNo
Containers with Plastic and Stainless Steel LidPlastic/Stainless Steel200-500 mlNoYesNo

FAQs on office lunch box

  • What is the capacity of the containers?

    The capacity of the containers varies from 200 ml to 550 ml, catering to different portion sizes.

  • Are these lunch boxes suitable for microwave use?

    Yes, most of the lunch boxes mentioned are microwave-safe, allowing you to heat your meals conveniently.

  • Are the containers leak-proof?

    Yes, the majority of the lunch boxes feature leak-proof containers to prevent any spills or mess inside your bag.

  • Can I put these lunch boxes in the dishwasher?

    Many of the lunch boxes are dishwasher safe, making cleaning and maintenance hassle-free.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

