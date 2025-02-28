Borosil Klip n Store Universal Lunchbox | Set of 4 (320ml x 2 Square + 240ml x 2 Round), Borosilicate Glass | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe, Leakproof | Tiffin for Office/School/College | Transparent View Details
Choosing the right office lunch box can be a daunting task, given the plethora of options available in the market. Whether you're looking for a leak-proof design, microwave-safe containers, or a stylish stainless steel lunch box, we've curated a list of the 8 best office lunch boxes to make your decision easier. Read on to find the perfect lunch box that meets your needs and budget.
The MILTON Executive Lunch Box is perfect for professionals on the go. It features leak-proof containers that are microwave-safe and dishwasher safe. The sleek design and compact size make it ideal for carrying your meals to the office.
MILTON Executive Lunch Box, 2 Round Inner Steel Round Containers 280ml Each and 1 Microwave Safe Oval Plastic Container, 450ml with Insulated Bag, Office Tiffin for Leak-Proof, Easy to Carry, Green
These microwave containers are perfect for carrying a variety of dishes, along with a separate chutney box. The insulated design keeps your food warm, and the vibrant colors add a fun touch to your lunch.
MILTON Pro Lunch Box with Steel Cutlery, 3 Microwave Safe Inner Steel Containers (180ml, 320ml, 450ml) Plastic Chutney Dabba 100ml, Steel Bottle 750ml with Insulated Bag, Office Tiffin, Black
The Borosil Universal Lunch Box is made of borosilicate glass, making it safe for use in the microwave and dishwasher. The transparent design allows you to see the contents at a glance, and the airtight lid ensures that your food stays fresh.
Borosil Klip n Store Universal Lunchbox | Set of 4 (320ml x 2 Square + 240ml x 2 Round), Borosilicate Glass | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe, Leakproof | Tiffin for Office/School/College | Transparent
The Cello Steelox Stainless Steel Lunch Box is a durable and stylish option for those who prefer stainless steel containers. The 5-piece set includes containers of varying sizes, perfect for packing a complete meal.
CELLO Steelox Stainless Steel Lunch Box Set of 5 with Bag (Capacities - 50ml, 225ml, 375ml, 550ml, 375ml Tumbler), Blue | Tiffin Box with Jacket | Leakproof | Ideal for Office, School, College
The MILTON Insulated Stainless Steel Lunch Box is designed to keep your food hot for hours, making it perfect for long workdays. The leak-proof containers and insulated bag ensure that your meals stay fresh and warm.
MILTON Lifestyle Lunch Box with Insulated Jacket, 2 Stainless Steel Containers with Clip Lock Lid (300 ml Each), Leak-Proof Tiffin for Office, School, College, Grey
The Borosil Borosilicate Lunch Boxes are made of high-quality borosilicate glass, making them safe for use in the microwave and dishwasher. The sleek and modern design adds a touch of elegance to your lunchtime routine.
Borosil Ace Daisy Borosilicate Glass Lunch Boxes Set of 4 (320 ml, 240 ml) with Lunch Bag, Lunchboxes for Office & College, Microwave Safe, Leak Proof (Transparent, Green)
These containers feature a unique combination of plastic and stainless steel, making them both durable and stylish. The leakproof design and various capacities make them suitable for a variety of meals.
The capacity of the containers varies from 200 ml to 550 ml, catering to different portion sizes.
Are these lunch boxes suitable for microwave use?
Yes, most of the lunch boxes mentioned are microwave-safe, allowing you to heat your meals conveniently.
Are the containers leak-proof?
Yes, the majority of the lunch boxes feature leak-proof containers to prevent any spills or mess inside your bag.
Can I put these lunch boxes in the dishwasher?
Many of the lunch boxes are dishwasher safe, making cleaning and maintenance hassle-free.
