Gear up for summer! Up to 50% off on home and kitchen appliances at Amazon's pre-summer bonanza sale
Feb 03, 2025 04:00 PM IST
Enjoy up to 50% off on home and kitchen appliances, including ACs, refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines, and more at the Amazon Sale!
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, Energy Saver, Blue Fins, ID318YKU, 2024 Model, White) View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹32,490
|
|
|
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Auto Convertible, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBH-VQ1W123, White) View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
Daikin 1.8 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, MTKM60U, White) View Details
|
₹61,990
|
|
|
IFB 187L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2133NBHED, Floral Falls Blue) Extraordinary Space with Base Drawer and Humidity Controller View Details
|
₹14,490
|
|
|
Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE PRM 2S WINE BLOOM-Z, 2023 Model) View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
|
LG 185 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Inverter Single Door Refrigerator (GL-B199OSEY, Scarlet Euphoria, Smart Connect) View Details
|
₹15,990
|
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1723S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹15,290
|
|
|
Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue) View Details
|
₹12,390
|
|
|
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S342SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹81,990
|
|
|
Haier 445 L, 2 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator (HRB-4952BIS-P, Inox Steel, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹51,990
|
|
|
Midea 592 L Side By Side, Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator Voice Assistant, App Control, Inverter, (MDRS791MIF28IND Jazz Black) View Details
|
₹53,990
|
|
|
LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater) View Details
|
₹27,990
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray) View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
Whirlpool 11Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE XL 11 DMIX GRAPHITE GREY,10YR MW, Dynamix Detergent Dispenser, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹16,990
|
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fills Tub 60% Faster, Auto Balance system,Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine(2024 Model,WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P1155SKAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Punch + 3, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹18,990
|
|
|
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Mocha) View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Motor AI DBT Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (EFL80-IM12IBIEBK, Super Drum 525, PuriSteam, Black) View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Inox) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, 2024 model, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Faber 90cm 1250 m3/hr 6 Way Silent Suction, Autoclean Chimney, Filterless, 8Yr on Motor, 2Yr Comprehensive Warranty, Made in India (Hood Bonito 3D IND HC SC FL BK 90, Touch & Gesture Control, Black View Details
|
₹15,900
|
|
|
Elica 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (AH 260 BF Nero, 2 Baffle Filters, Push Button Control, Black) View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Faber 60 Cm 1350 M3/Hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney,12 Yr Warranty On Motor (2 Yr Comprehensive), Itailan Design, (HOOD BLISS FL SC AC BK 60, Touch & Gesture Control, Black) View Details
|
₹18,990
|
|
|
Faber 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (FBI MWO 32L GLB, Black) View Details
|
₹47,990
|
|
|
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity) View Details
|
|
|
|
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details
|
₹15,490
|
|
|
Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, 10 Year Warranty on Ceramic Enamel Cavity) View Details
|
₹12,790
|
|
View More Products