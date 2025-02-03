Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gear up for summer! Up to 50% off on home and kitchen appliances at Amazon's pre-summer bonanza sale

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Feb 03, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Enjoy up to 50% off on home and kitchen appliances, including ACs, refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines, and more at the Amazon Sale!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, Energy Saver, Blue Fins, ID318YKU, 2024 Model, White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹32,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Auto Convertible, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBH-VQ1W123, White) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Daikin 1.8 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, MTKM60U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹61,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 187L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2133NBHED, Floral Falls Blue) Extraordinary Space with Base Drawer and Humidity Controller View Details checkDetails

₹14,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE PRM 2S WINE BLOOM-Z, 2023 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 185 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Inverter Single Door Refrigerator (GL-B199OSEY, Scarlet Euphoria, Smart Connect) View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1723S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹15,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹12,390

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S342SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt, 2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹81,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 445 L, 2 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator (HRB-4952BIS-P, Inox Steel, 2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹51,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Midea 592 L Side By Side, Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator Voice Assistant, App Control, Inverter, (MDRS791MIF28IND Jazz Black) View Details checkDetails

₹53,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹27,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 11Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE XL 11 DMIX GRAPHITE GREY,10YR MW, Dynamix Detergent Dispenser, 2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fills Tub 60% Faster, Auto Balance system,Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine(2024 Model,WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P1155SKAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Punch + 3, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Mocha) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Motor AI DBT Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (EFL80-IM12IBIEBK, Super Drum 525, PuriSteam, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, 2024 model, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 90cm 1250 m3/hr 6 Way Silent Suction, Autoclean Chimney, Filterless, 8Yr on Motor, 2Yr Comprehensive Warranty, Made in India (Hood Bonito 3D IND HC SC FL BK 90, Touch & Gesture Control, Black View Details checkDetails

₹15,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Elica 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (AH 260 BF Nero, 2 Baffle Filters, Push Button Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 60 Cm 1350 M3/Hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney,12 Yr Warranty On Motor (2 Yr Comprehensive), Itailan Design, (HOOD BLISS FL SC AC BK 60, Touch & Gesture Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (FBI MWO 32L GLB, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹47,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details checkDetails

₹15,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, 10 Year Warranty on Ceramic Enamel Cavity) View Details checkDetails

₹12,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Pre-Summer Bonanza Sale is here, bringing unbeatable discounts on essential home and kitchen appliances. With summer approaching, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home with top deals on air conditioners, refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines, and more. Get up to 50% off on leading brands, ensuring your home stays cool and comfortable without stretching your budget. Whether you need a powerful AC to beat the heat or a new fridge for extra storage, this sale has something for everyone. Explore energy-efficient options, advanced features, and reliable performance at prices you can’t resist. Shop now and make the most of these limited-time offers before summer arrives. Don’t wait, grab the best deals today! The sale is from 1st February 2025 to 4th February 2025.

Big savings on home essentials! Grab up to 50% off on ACs, fridges, microwaves, and more at Amazon’s Pre-Summer Bonanza.
Big savings on home essentials! Grab up to 50% off on ACs, fridges, microwaves, and more at Amazon’s Pre-Summer Bonanza.

Air conditioners with Amazon offers

The air conditioners in the Amazon pre-summer bonanza sale ensure cool comfort during hot days. Choose from inverter ACs, split ACs, and energy-efficient models designed to keep your home fresh while reducing electricity bills. Get up to 50% off on top brands with Amazon offers and experience rapid cooling, smart features, and long-lasting performance. Don’t wait for the heat, grab the best AC deals today!

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Single-door refrigerators with Amazon offers

The single-door refrigerators in the Amazon pre-summer bonanza sale bring energy-efficient cooling at great prices. Ideal for small families or bachelors, these models offer powerful cooling, faster ice-making, and space-saving designs. Get up to 50% off on trusted brands and enjoy fresh storage for all your essentials. With Amazon offers, now is the best time to upgrade your kitchen and keep your food fresh during the summer months.

 

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Double-door refrigerators with Amazon offers

The double-door refrigerators available in the Amazon sale 2025 ensure ample storage and superior cooling. Perfect for medium to large households, these fridges feature frost-free technology, convertible compartments, and toughened glass shelves. With Amazon offers, enjoy massive discounts on leading brands. Keep your groceries fresh while reducing energy consumption. Upgrade your kitchen with a spacious, feature-packed fridge at unbeatable prices before summer begins!

 

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top-loading washing machines with Amazon offers

The top-loading washing machines in the Amazon pre-summer bonanza sale provide effortless cleaning with user-friendly controls. These models offer advanced wash programs, faster drying, and energy efficiency. Ideal for families seeking convenience, they handle large loads with ease. Get up to 50% off on leading brands with Amazon offers and enjoy hassle-free laundry days. Don’t miss this opportunity to upgrade your washing experience at an affordable price!

 

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Front-loading washing machines with Amazon offers

The front-loading washing machines in the Amazon sale 2025 deliver superior cleaning with advanced technology. Designed for energy and water efficiency, they provide deep cleaning while being gentle on clothes. Features like steam wash, quick cycles, and inverter motors make laundry care seamless. With Amazon offers, enjoy massive discounts on premium brands. Experience effortless washing with high-performance machines at great prices before summer arrives!

 

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Is your washing machine not working right? Try these easy fixes before you call a technician

Chimneys with Amazon offers

The chimneys in the Amazon sale 2025 enhance your kitchen by eliminating smoke and odours effortlessly. They ensure a hygienic cooking environment with minimal maintenance and are available in auto-clean and filterless designs. With powerful suction and stylish designs, these chimneys upgrade your cooking space. Get the best Amazon offers on top brands and make your kitchen fresh and grease-free. Shop now for big discounts before summer cooking begins!

 

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Microwaves with Amazon offers

The microwaves in the Amazon pre-summer bonanza sale make cooking and reheating easier. These appliances offer quick heating, grilling, and baking functions from solo to convection models. Perfect for modern kitchens, they save time and energy. With Amazon offers, enjoy up to 50% off on premium brands. Upgrade your kitchen with a high-performance microwave for effortless meals and snacks. Grab your deal before the sale ends!

 

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Kitchen chimney versus exhaust fan: A comparison guide to help you decide better

Best refrigerators: 10 picks from top fridge brands to keep food fresh for long

8 KG washing machines: Your BFF for doing piles of laundry; Top 10 picks

Best microwaves in 2025: Top 10 picks for baking, grilling and more

Amazon offers on appliances: FAQs

  • 1. What appliances are available in the Amazon pre-summer bonanza sale?

    The sale includes discounts on air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, chimneys, and more. Top brands are available with up to 50% off on selected models.

  • 2. How can I avail Amazon offers on appliances?

    You can access Amazon offers by visiting the sale page, applying available coupons, and checking bank discounts. No-cost EMI and exchange options are also available.

  • 3. Are energy-efficient appliances available in the sale?

    Yes, you can find energy-efficient ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines with 3-star and 5-star ratings, helping you save on electricity bills.

  • 4. How long will the Amazon pre-summer bonanza sale last?

    The sale is for a limited time. Grab the best appliance deals before stocks run out or offers expire!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On