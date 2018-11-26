14 entry and exit points but only one metal detector, luggage scanner at Pune station

The Pune railway station has only one operational metal detector frame at the main entry gate of the station despite having 14 entry and exit points. The railway station also has only one luggage scanner which has been non-operational since the last three months.

The lack of operational equipment has often exposed the bad condition of security infrastructure at the railway station, which was highlighted on November 21, when two gunmen opened fire at police inspector on platform number 3 of the station. Two police officials had gone to nab assailants, who shot dead a woman and were planning to escape the city, when one of them fired at inspector Gajanan Pawar, who sustained severe injuries.

The Pune railway station has an average daily footfall of 2.12 lakh people.

Divisional security commissioner D Vikas while accepting that there is a huge security gap at the Pune railway station and there is an urgent need to fill in the gap, refused to comment on the future plans of the department to develop the security infrastructure at the railway station.

Senior police personnel deployed at the Pune railway station on the condition of anonymity, said, “We need at least 10 metal detector frames at the station to ensure adequate security and safety of the travellers. Also, the luggage screening machine has some major repair work pending. It has come to our notice that adequate funds for the repair work has not been sanctioned by the government which is causing a delay in resolving the problem.”

However, senior officials from the divisional railway manager (DRM) office of central railways, Pune division, said, “There has been some technical issue in the luggage screening machine due to which it is currently non-operational. However, taking complete cognisance of the issue, the department has already ordered the repair work to be completed at the earliest.”

There are a few proposals in the pipeline which will be implemented in future to increase the security infrastructure, informed the official.

Another police personal at the Pune railway station requesting anonymity, said, “Inspection of the luggage being carried by every traveller is very difficult for us. Hence, luggage screening machines and metal detecting frames are very important.”There is a huge scarcity of metal detector frames, CCTVs and scanning machines at the Pune railway station, added the police personnel.

Is our safety at stake?

In the year 1997-98, about 100 trains used to arrive, depart or pass through the Pune railway station every day with an average footfall of nearly 70,000.

Currently, the total number of trains arriving, departing or passing through the Pune railway station is 250 with an average daily footfall of 2.12 lakh.

Number of CCTVs at the Pune Railway station: 55

Number of metal detector frames: 2

Number of luggage screening machine (currently non-operational): 1

Total number of ticketing windows at the station: 31

