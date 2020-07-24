e-paper
Home / Pune News / 2,368 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, 58 deaths

2,368 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, 58 deaths

The death toll in the district reached 1,562 with 58 patients succumbing to the infection since Wednesday evening.

pune Updated: Jul 24, 2020 13:59 IST
Press Trust of India
A health worker of Pune district council gears up before collecting swab samples to test for Covid-19 infection at BJS hostel, in Wagholi, Pune.
A health worker of Pune district council gears up before collecting swab samples to test for Covid-19 infection at BJS hostel, in Wagholi, Pune.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

Pune district reported 2,368 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking its Covid-19 case count to 62,002, a health official said on Thursday evening.

The death toll in the district reached 1,562 with 58 patients succumbing to the infection since Wednesday evening.

“1,661 new cases were detected in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 40,721 patients. But 779 patients were also discharged from hospitals,” the official said.

With 399 new cases, the tally in Pimpri Chinchwad area stands at 14,145.

Meanwhile, the ten-day `special lockdown’ imposed in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad cities on July 14 will end on Thursday midnight, officials said.

