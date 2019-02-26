20-year-old biker from Pune dies in truck accident

A truck driver has arrested, and bailed, for causing the death of a 20-year-old two-wheeler rider on Saturday. The case has been registered on Sunday at the Hadapsar police station by the father of the deceased.

The deceased was identified as Sohail Nisar Sayyed, 20, a resident of Sayyednagar, Hadapsar. According to the complaint, Sayyed was riding near the Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sasanenagar, when the truck rammed into him.

The arrested man has been identified as Tanaji Bhanudas Galave, 46, a resident of Lakshmi Colony in Hadapsar.

“Galave was produced in the court, and was remanded 14 days in magisterial custody. However, he was later granted bail,” said police sub-inspector SP Shendge of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

Galave was driving a diesel tanker registered in Pune in the name of Himmatrao Pandurang Galave.

A case under Sections 279, 338, 304(a) of Indian Penal Code and Section 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against Galave.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 16:37 IST