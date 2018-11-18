20-year-old held for duping people on online platform in Pune

A 20-year-old was arrested by Hadapsar police after he was caught in possession of eight stolen mobile phones. The man has been identified as Mushraf Bilal Shaikh, according to a statement issued by Sunil Tambe, senior police inspector, Hadapsar.

Shaikh was found in possession of eight mobile phones collectively worth ₹2,20,000.

Shaikh made use of online selling and buying platform, Olx to steal from people.

The platform provides facility for private persons to sell their belongings without a middleman.

He approached sellers on the online platform and asked them to meet him at some building.He told the sellers, who were also the owners of the phone, that the phone was for his sister and that he wanted to show her the phone before buying it. He then used to go inside the building and escape with the phone, according to the police. He also picked a few mobiles from random people’s pockets, the police said.

One of the eight phones was reported stolen at Hadapsar police station where a case under Section 379 of Indian Penal Code was registered.The owners of the rest of the mobile phones are being traced by the police.

