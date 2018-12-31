2019, the year that will be: Pune hopes that changes will make the coming year better

While Pune witnessed the beginning of some effective changes during 2018 (footpath widening in Aundh and launch of the public bicycle sharing scheme), residents hope to see that these changes make their life better in 2019, when the city will see two elections – the Lok Sabha polls and the assembly elections.

The fast progress of the Metro rail network may turn Puneites’ long pending dream to travel using a mass transport system by the end of next year a reality as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro), at least 30 per cent of the work has been completed on the first metro line between Swargate and Chinchwad.

At the same time, the city hopes that the proposed international airport at Purandar will be put on the fast track with the government completing the land acquisition process, a key hurdle in the project given the opposition from the villagers.

The revamp of Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) route on Pune-Satara road and the construction of the 12 kilometre rind road are also two important projects that city is looking forward to in 2019.

During the foundation stone laying ceremony of the city’s third metro line between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis stressed that the Pune Metropolitan Region, being the fastest growing centre in the country, will see major changes in the coming days on the infrastructure front.

Fadnavis said that work on the ring road as well as the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) will start soon. “Work on land acquisition for the proposed 36 km ring road project has already started and the project will take off as soon as the land acquisition process is in its last leg,” said Fadnavis.

While the mass transport projects are being given priority by government agencies, the city has already started witnessing widened footpaths that will allow pedestrians to walk freely on city roads. The Pune Municipal Corporation has already built widened footpaths at Aundh, Jungli Maharaj road, while work is underway on Laxmi road and Fergusson college road.

On the water front, the coming year won’t be good for the city as it will face water cuts. Due to less water stock in the dams, the Pune Municipal Corporation has already started water cuts, which are likely to be escalated as the summer approaches.

What to watch out for in 2019

Pune Metro

Ring road project

BRTS

High Capacity Mass Transit Route

Widening of footpaths

Purandar International airport

