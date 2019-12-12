202nd anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon: RPI (A) starts preparations ahead of Jan 1 event

pune

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 20:38 IST

The Republican Party of India (A) have begun preparations for a programme at Vijay Stambh in Perne village, where at least seven lakh people are expected to gather on January 1, 2020, to mark the 202nd anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon.

Union minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale will attend the programme, which is also called ‘Bhima Koregaon Shurya Din’.

Balasaheb Janrao, state secretary of RPI (A) in a press conference on Thursday said,“Violence in Bhima-Koregaon on January 1, 2018, had left one person dead and several injured. Following the incident, we are coordinating with various government agencies to step up the security arrangements. The party will also ensure that provision of facilities such as drinking water, mobile toilets, ambulances and medical facilities, sufficient state transport and civic buses, fire tenders and fire-fighting equipment are in place for the January 1 programme. We have also asked for extra police personnel for crowd management and have submitted our list of demands to the Pune district collectorate office.”

“We are expecting at least 7-8 lakh people on the day of the programme. Hence, we have asked the government to immediately sanction Rs 100 crore for the development and beautification project of the Vijay Stambh. The government should also give us 100-acre land to carry out the project. The responsibility of this project should be given to Perne village grampanchayat,” said Ashok Shirole, city president , RPI (A).