216 players from Pune district vie for top spot at state table tennis championship

Paddlers from the 23 districts along with Air India team are all set to take part in the 49th inter district and 80th Maharashtra state table tennis championship which will commence at the Balewadi sports complex, boxing hall from today.

Sanish Ambekar from Thane and Senhora D’souza from Mumbai have been given top billings in men’s and women’s categories respectively.

Highest numbers of entries have been received from Pune district with 216 table tennis players ready to showcase their talent.The tournament will be conducted in the team and individual event. Matches will be played under men, women, midget, cadet, sub junior, junior, and youth categories in boys and girls section respectively.

“All the team events will take place during the first three days. We want to free players early because many of them will take part in the inter university table tennis tournament which is scheduled from November 13-16 at Jalgaon,” Madhukar Lonare, Chief referee of the tournament told Hindustan Times.

The finals of the team event will take place on November 12.

From Pune, well known players like Nabha Kirkole, Neil Mulye and Pritha Vartikar will be seen in action. Finals of the individual events will take place on November 16.

Top 5 seeds in each category:

Women: 1. Senhora D’souza, 2. Srushti Haleangadi, 3. Manasi Chiplunkar, 4. Manushree Patil, 5. Eesha Joshi

Girls:

Midget: 1. Nabha Kirkole, 2. Riya Kothari, 3. Kavya Bhatt, 4. Sukrati Sharma, 5. Riana Bhoota.

Cadet: 1. Sana Dsouza, 2. Hardee Patel, 3. Radhika Sakpal, 4. Keisha Jhaveri , 5. Devyani Kulkarni.

Sub Junior: 1. Pritha Vartikar, 2. Kheya Shah, 3. Arya Songadkar, 4. Mrunmayee Raikhelkar, 5. Taneesha Kotecha.

Junior: 1. Manushree Patil, 2. Samruddhi Kulkarni, 3. Pritha Vartikar, 4. Aditi Sinha, 5. Vidhi Shah.

Youth: 1. Anannya Basak, 2. Aditi Sinha, 3. Srushti Haleangadi, 4. Shruti Amrute, 5. Samruddhi Kulkarni.

Men: 1. Sanish Ambekar, 2. Siddhesh Pande, 3. Yugandh Zende, 4. Omkar Torgalkar, 5. Zubin Taraporwala.

Boys:

Midget: 1. Varad Lohat, 2. Kaustubh Girgaonkar, 3. Ramanuj Jadhav, 4. Mayuresh Sawant, 5. Rushikesh Jagtap.

Cadet: 1. Gaurav Panchangam, 2. Neil Mulye, 3. Akshat Jain, 4. Kushal Chopda, 5. Vedang Joshi.

Sub Junior: 1. Havish Asrani, 2. Jash Modi, 3. Rajveer Shah, 4. Arnav Karnavar, 5. Sameehan Kuklarni .

Junior: 1. Raegan Albuquerque, 2. Deepit Patil, 3. Vipul Nandkar, 4. Ashwin Subramanian, 5. Chinmaya Somaiya.

Youth: 1. Siddhesh Pande, 2. Yugandh Zende, 3. Raegan Albuquerque, 4. Mandar Hardikar, 5. Vipul Nandkar.

Format for the team event:

In the team event, there will be eight singles matches and one doubles match. The team which wins more number of matches will be declared as a winner.

Tournament: 49th Inter-district and 80th State Table Tennis Championships, November 10-16

Venue: Balewadi Sports Complex, Boxing hall

Time: 10 am onwards

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 15:15 IST