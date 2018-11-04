22-year-old Pune woman killed in hit-and-run case

A 22-year-old woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler was run over by a truck in Mundhwa in the late hours of Friday. The deceased has been identified as Prachi Satish Bhujbal (22), a resident of Amanora Park Town, Hadapsar.

"We have identified the truck driver as Mashna Gondlur (45) , a resident of Nanded. The truck was heading towards Magarpatta and so were the two women on a bike. I am not sure about the profession of the deceased who was riding pillion, but the complainant who was driving the two-wheeler is a student at an engineering college in Hinjewadi," said Amit Walke, sub inspector of Mundhwa police station, who is investigating the case.

Prachi was riding pillion with her friend on a two-wheeler after having dinner when the incident happened. Her co-rider is identified as Shrutika Shinde, (20), a resident of Hadapsar. They were riding along the railway overbridge in Mundhwa at 9:20 pm when the speeding truck rammed into their two-wheeler.

While Shrutika escaped with minor injuries, Prachi died on the spot. The truck driver did not wait at the spot or call for help after the accident, according to the police.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a), 337 of Indian Penal Code and Section 184, 132(1)(c) and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Mundhwa police station.

