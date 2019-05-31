26-year-old engineer drowns; pool contractor, lifeguards booked

The police on Wednesday booked three persons working at a swimming pool facility in Kharadi area of Pune for causing death of a 26-year-old engineer due to negligence.

The police action came after Prateek Ramesh Bansode, 26, a resident of Indrayani colony in Atharva park area of Talegaon station area in Maval, drowned in the swimming pool at Kharadi area on Sunday.

The incident happened between 12 noon and 1 pm on May 26 at Kavya swimming pool located in Kharadi area. Prateek had gone swimming with a friend identified as Sagar Rajesh Mehta, a resident of Chandannagar area.

“He (Prateek) is an engineer graduate and was working in a company,” said senior police inspector Rajendra Patil of Vimantal police station.

The complaint was lodged by Prateek’s father Ramesh Bansode, 56, a resident of area near Talegaon station.

The three persons booked include the lifeguards and the manager of the swimming pool who were present at the facility premises at the time of the accident. Prateek did not know how to swim, according to the police complaint. The manager of the pool was booked for failing to provide safety gear to Prateek. The complainant claimed that the victim was waving his hands asking for help, but the lifeguards did not pay attention.

The victim’s body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem after which his family performed the last rites before registering a case.

A case under Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Vimantal police station against the accused.

First Published: May 31, 2019 00:10 IST