3 booked for murder of 26-year-old man in Pune

Three men were booked for the murder of a man in a housing society in Padmavati on Wednesday. The deceased man was identified as Mohan Shivaji Gaikwad, 26, a resident of Vir Lahuji society in Padmavati. The three men who were booked also resided in the same housing society as Gaikwad. They were identified as Rakesh Tulshiram Patole, his father Tulshiram Patole and their neighbour Ganesh Vairat.

According to the police, on Wednesday, Gaikwad was standing near his house at 7pm with three other men identified as Santosh Pillay, Somnath Gaikwad, Prashant Chandane. That is when the three accused approached Gaikwad with metal and wooden rods and got into a fight. They began to hit Gaikwad which resulted in a head injury. Gaikwad was rushed to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead. According to the officials Gaikwad and the accused had a history of animosity.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sahkarnagar police station . Police inspector (crime) Vijay Puranik is investigating the case.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 15:34 IST