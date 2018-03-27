31-year-old Pune man held for sexual assault

A 31-year-old man was arrested by the Dattawadi police in a sexual assault case filed by a woman. The man, identified as Ganesh Mahamune, has previous criminal records of sexual harassment, assault, possession of arms and robbery cases.

Mahamune's younger brother has also been named in the case for allegedly assaulting the woman a couple of times.However, senior police inspector Anil Patil of Dattawadi police station, said,“On 21 March, her parents had approachedassistant commissioner of police (ACP) Shivaji Pawar saying that their daughter has been missing since the past few days. On March 22, she herself approached ACP Pawar. We registered a case on March 22 and sent it to the Shivajinagar police station on March 23 as her complaint showed that it was in their jurisdiction. Now we have taken up the entire investigation.”

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that she was kidnapped by Mahamune and had been sexually assaulted by the man for the past few years. She was taken to the Sassoon General Hospital by the Dattawadi police for a medical check-up mandated by law in sexual assault cases.

“I took them to ACP Pawar who took note and a case was then registered. I raised the matter with Deepak Kesarkar, minister of state for home (rural), Maharashtra,” saidManasi Dharane a social activist and a member of Bharathiya Vidyarthi Sena, the students’ wing of Shiv Sena.

A case under Section 376 (sexual assault), 363 (kidnapping) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Mahamune. Two teams of the Dattawadi police have been deployed while the Pune police crime branch is also on the lookout for the man. Police inspector (crime) Krishna Indarkar of Dattawadi police station is investigating the case.

While Dharane has alleged police apathy in the matter, senior PI Patil, said, "We have no record of the earlier attempt that she is talking about and neither has she mentioned anything about her minor daughter being assaulted. We got two complaints regarding her and we took note of both of them. We even recorded a supplementary statement of the woman.”