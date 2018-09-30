52-year-old’s hobby turns into treasure of 450 bikes

Vinit Kenjale, a businessman based in Kondhwa, has a special hobby where the 52-year-old spends close to two hours, everyday, in a three-storeyed parking space attending to his collection of 450 bikes, mopeds and two-wheelers. Kenjale admits that he is extremely passionate about his collection and that he began it way back in 1982.

He says, “I was in Class 10 when I first saw the Innocenti company’s Lambretta on the streets in Pune. I was completely mesmerised by the vehicle and that is when I realised that there is something amazing about two-wheelers. It was during that year that I started observing two-wheelers minutely.”

Kenjale spends ₹2.5 lakh per month on the maintenance of the bikes. He has a team of 12 employees. It has not been an easy ride but Kenjale is glad that he has been able to keep up his passion and hobby. (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

Kenjale started with a collection of a 1940 model of Matchless, a kinetic moped and an Indian make scooter. Initially, he would only approach his friends and relatives to give away their old and vintage bikes. However, slowly, he gathered the courage to approach strangers too.

“Honestly, it is a task to go and ask someone for their bike. They immediately get suspicious. I would be very sceptical of approaching women riders,” he laughs.

Kenjale spends Rs 2.5 lakh per month on the maintenance of these bikes, which includes 12 employees. “Around 90 per cent of these bikes are in working condition. I have separate employees in every department, which includes, painting, denting, repair and mechanics. When I get in a bike, we look at every aspect of it and try to make it reusable. The idea is to preserve these precious models.”

It has not been an easy ride, but Kenjale is glad that he has been able to keep up with his passion and hobby. “I am fortunate to have a supportive family and a well-to-do financial background. These two factors have played a very important role in my passion,” he says.

On his 50th birthday, two years ago, Kenjale decided to make the collection available to a larger audience. He is in the process of shifting his entire collection to Mahableshwar, where a museum will house these collectibles. He says, “The idea is to provide a space for enthusiasts to come, view and understand the magic of two-wheelers. We will also provide rides on certain vintage bikes, within premises.”

The bikes in his collection include several models of Kinetic India, Bajaj, Lambretta 59, LML PL 170, Rajdoot, and many more.

What: Exhibition of selected two-wheelers

Where: Lighthouse Mall, Kondhwa road

When: On till October 7, 10 am - 9 pm

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 15:15 IST