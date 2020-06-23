e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 8,900 labourers arrived in Pune in last few days: Collector

8,900 labourers arrived in Pune in last few days: Collector

Following the resumption of rail services recently on some key routes, total 144 trains crossed the Pune railway station and nearly 23,000 passengers deboarded here, the collector told reporters on Monday.

pune Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:23 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Pune
Over 8,900 labourers arrived in Pune in last few days
Over 8,900 labourers arrived in Pune in last few days (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Over 8,900 labourers arrived in Pune in last few days and the labour department is monitoring the movement of migrant workers who are returning to the city, district Collector Naval Kishore Ram said.

After the lockdown was enforced in March and Covid-19 cases started increasing in Maharashtra’s Pune district, scores of migrant labourers working here in various industrial belts, construction sites, hotels and othercommercial establishments went back to their native states.

Following the resumption of rail services recently on some key routes, total 144 trains crossed the Pune railway station and nearly 23,000 passengers deboarded here, the collector told reporters on Monday.

“Of the 23,000 passengers who deboarded at the Pune station, over 8,900 were identified as labourers belonging to various states,” he said.

“Even if the numbers are not that big, the labour departmentis keeping a close watch on the movement of migrant labourers who are returning to the city,” he added.

tags
top news
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
Ramdev’s Patanjali claims to have Covid-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days
Ramdev’s Patanjali claims to have Covid-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days
Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J-K: Police chief Dilbag Singh
Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J-K: Police chief Dilbag Singh
US imposes restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights
US imposes restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights
Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine ‘Coronil’ available at Rs 545 for 30 days
Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine ‘Coronil’ available at Rs 545 for 30 days
Rath Yatra begins in Odisha’s Puri without devotees and amid curfew
Rath Yatra begins in Odisha’s Puri without devotees and amid curfew
What makes Rohit Sharma a great leader? Jayawardene explains
What makes Rohit Sharma a great leader? Jayawardene explains
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 LiveCGBSE Board Result declared

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In