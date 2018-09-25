80 FIRs against Pune mandals for violation of noise rules

Ganesh visarjan (immersion) on Sunday (Anant Chaturdashi), the climax of the 10-day Ganeshotsav in Pune, saw the city experience a drastic reduction in sound pollution due to stringent action by Pune Police and the Pune municipal corporation (PMC). Most Ganpati mandals co-operated, with an absence of “sound systems” and “speaker walls” clearly felt, at least until late on Sunday.

And then, there were some...

On Sunday night, reports from Kumthekar road, Magarpatta, Satara road, Wanowrie, Lal Bahadur Shastri road and parts of Kothrud, showed that DJs and sound systems, both in violation of a high court ruling, did make an appearance.

Pune police lodged 80 first information reports (FIR) against errant mandals for disobeying the high court ruling banning the use of DJs and sound systems during the immersion procession. On Sunday, the city police seized 33 DJ consoles and music systems.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 14:21 IST