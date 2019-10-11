AAP manifesto promises to re-engineer failed Maharashtra

pune

Oct 11, 2019

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly polls slated for October 21 and promised to “re-engineer Maharashtra which has been reduced to a failed state”.

The party is contesting 24 seats in Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur.

The the 32-page manifesto, titled ‘Aapla Maharashtra, Ananda Maharashtra’ was released by the five candidates from Pune. An event for the same was held at Pune Shramaik Patrakar Bhawan. The manifesto was also released in Mumbai and Nagpur.

Mukund Kirdat, AAP Pune city president and candidate from Shivajinagar constituency said, “AAP had acquired quality governance experience in the last five years in Delhi and it would be used as a template to address core concerns in Maharashtra. AAP is not only an alternative opposition but is also a solution for the ills of the state.”

“There are various things which we will be focusing on after winning the elections, this include environmental infrastructure and climate change, fight against corruption, human rights, good governance and outcome budgeting. We want to re-engineer Maharashtra and rejuvenate infrastructure,” added Kirdat.

According to the manifesto, the party aims to fight this election for a non-corrupt, competent, clean and caring administration in Maharasthra, which can enable the citizens to live a quality life.

Other AAP candidates from the city are Dr Abhijit More from Kothrud, Sandeep Sonawane from Parvati, Khemdev Sonawane from Pune Cantonment and Ganesh Dhamale from Wadgaonsheri constituency.

