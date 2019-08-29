Abroad Pune-Howrah train, real ticket inspector catches imposter red-handed

pune

An official travelling ticket inspector (TTI) caught a fake travelling ticket inspector while he was extorting money from passengers who were travelling in the Pune-Howrah Azad Hind Express on August 26.

Official spokesperson of the Central Railway Pune division (CRPD), said, “Very rarely we come across such cases where a fake travelling ticket inspector boards the train and attempts to hoodwink passengers. On August 26, passengers travelling in the Pune-Howrah Azad Hind express train complained about an individual named Dattatraya Varade who was extorting money from the passengers posing to be the travelling ticket inspector .”

According to the official spokesperson, when Arun Kumar, the official travelling ticket inspector was made aware of the incident, he immediately rushed to the coach where Varade was asking for money from the passengers and requested him to show his identity card.

“On being denied by Varade, Kumar immediately informed the control room about the developments, post which the Belapur railway police force caught Varade,” said the CRPD spokesperson.

Varade has been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 170 (personating of a public servant).

