Action against illegal religious structures to continue, says Pune municipal commissioner

The Pune municipal commissioner, Saurabh Rao, said that the municipal administration’s drive against illegal religious structures in the city which are on the roads or footpaths and creating hurdle to traffic movement, will continue to be razed down. This announcement of the commissioner comes amid criticism from all quarters, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) among others.

On Friday night, the civic body undertook a drive against 20 illegal religious structures in Bibvewadi and Sahakarnagar area and demolished them overnight. Action has also been taken against select structures at Ghorpadi and BT Kawade road, last weekend.

The elected members from all the parties started criticising the administration in the general body meeting which was held on Monday. The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party blamed BJP of winning elections through temple politics but demolishing temples later. On hearing this, BJP members who turned aggressive blamed the administration for taking action only on temples.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena warned that if the administration continues action against temples then they would launch an agitation.

As per rules, every municipal corporation in the state needs to take action against illegal religious structures, as ordered by the Supreme Court and the High Court. The state government needs to submit the progressive report every month to the High Court.

Following the commotion, Mayor Mukta Tilak said that she would call an all party meeting in this regard.

