Adverse climatic conditions drags down India’s grape exports

India’s grape export has seen a 40 per cent fall this year. Country’s export reached 1,80,000 Metric Ton (MT) as compared to 2,31,000 MT last year informed by Grapes Exporters’ Association of India (GEAI) on Tuesday.

On the other hand, India’s grape exports to Europe and United Kingdom (UK) has also reduced and reached at 91,000 MT which last year was 1,07,000 MT. The main reason, according to experts, for reduce in export was the adverse climatic condition.

“The exportable grapes production was decreased this year by around 40 per cent. Nashik which produces 80 per cent of the grapes was affected badly this year because of adverse climatic conditions.

“Unseasonal hailstorm and rainfall in September badly affected the area of around 60,000 hectares under cultivation in Nashik. Chilled winter, snowfall in the European country and late started of a full-fledged season in Europe has damaged the export of Indian grape,” said Jagannath Khapre, president, Grapes Exporters’ Association of India (GEAI).

According to GEAI, till the first week of April, India exported 1,80,000 MT of grapes to the various countries, out of which 91,000 MT were exported to Europe and United Kingdom (UK) and around 89,000 MT were exported to other countries. However, in 2014-15 India had registered 1,07,000 MT as total export of grapes, while in 2015-16 it was registered at 1,61,000 MT. As far as the 2016-17 year is concerned India reached to 2,31,000 MT of grape exports.

Subhash Arve, president of Maharashtra Grape Growers Association, said,”Grape orchids in Nashik and Solapur region are still harvesting and exporting grapes. Hence, we have to wait till April end for any conclusion. Yes, the adverse climatic condition had damaged the season but still, I am hoping that export figure will reach at least last year’s figure.”