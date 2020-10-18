Ajit Pawar assures jobs for slum dwellers displaced by metro project in Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 16:27 IST

After guardian minister Ajit Pawar’s instruction for acquiring the slum area near civil court for metro, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has formed a special cell for rehabilitation work. The minister has also assured jobs for slum dwellers in the metro project.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) acquired the land near civil court for metro work. The area includes Kamgar Putala, Rajiv Gandhi and Jana Topkhana slums.

Pawar on Friday took a meeting to solve the issue of slum rehabilitation for metro work.

Pawar said, “Maha-Metro, PMC and slum rehabilitation authority should come up with a rehabilitation solution for acquiring the slums. The youths should be trained so that they get job opportunities in the metro.”

The minister has given the responsibility for acquiring the slum to divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao.

Atul Gadgil, director, Maha-Metro, said, “We will have to rehabilitate 1,100 huts from the slum, but in the first phase 211 huts will be affected.”

After Pawar’s meeting, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal formed a team of ten junior engineers along with zonal commissioner Nitin Udas and instructed them to concentrate on the rehabilitation work for next few days.

Agarwal said, “The team should start the city survey number 19 on final plot number 109 at Rajiv Gandhi and Juna Topkhana area. They should prepare a list of beneficiaries. The officers concerned need to submit daily progress reports.”