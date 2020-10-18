e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Ajit Pawar assures jobs for slum dwellers displaced by metro project in Pune

Ajit Pawar assures jobs for slum dwellers displaced by metro project in Pune

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd acquired the land near civil court for metro work. The area includes Kamgar Putala, Rajiv Gandhi and Jana Topkhana slums

pune Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 16:27 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Ajit Pawar on Friday took a meeting to solve the issue of slum rehabilitation for metro work.
Ajit Pawar on Friday took a meeting to solve the issue of slum rehabilitation for metro work. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
         

After guardian minister Ajit Pawar’s instruction for acquiring the slum area near civil court for metro, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has formed a special cell for rehabilitation work. The minister has also assured jobs for slum dwellers in the metro project.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) acquired the land near civil court for metro work. The area includes Kamgar Putala, Rajiv Gandhi and Jana Topkhana slums.

Pawar on Friday took a meeting to solve the issue of slum rehabilitation for metro work.

Pawar said, “Maha-Metro, PMC and slum rehabilitation authority should come up with a rehabilitation solution for acquiring the slums. The youths should be trained so that they get job opportunities in the metro.”

The minister has given the responsibility for acquiring the slum to divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao.

Atul Gadgil, director, Maha-Metro, said, “We will have to rehabilitate 1,100 huts from the slum, but in the first phase 211 huts will be affected.”

After Pawar’s meeting, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal formed a team of ten junior engineers along with zonal commissioner Nitin Udas and instructed them to concentrate on the rehabilitation work for next few days.

Agarwal said, “The team should start the city survey number 19 on final plot number 109 at Rajiv Gandhi and Juna Topkhana area. They should prepare a list of beneficiaries. The officers concerned need to submit daily progress reports.”

top news
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
IPL 2020 Live Score: Williamson, Bairstow on fire against KKR
IPL 2020 Live Score: Williamson, Bairstow on fire against KKR
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
Chicaco is ‘rattiest city’ in the US, says survey by pest control service
Chicaco is ‘rattiest city’ in the US, says survey by pest control service
Can never forget what PM Modi has done for me, says Chirag Paswan
Can never forget what PM Modi has done for me, says Chirag Paswan
IPL 2020: ‘Jadeja in last over, Dhoni’s worst decision ’
IPL 2020: ‘Jadeja in last over, Dhoni’s worst decision ’
Editorji espresso: Latest on Covid-19; Delhi-NCR gasps for breath
Editorji espresso: Latest on Covid-19; Delhi-NCR gasps for breath
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In