Alleged misuse of Pune customer’s Aadhaar : service provider’s senior exec booked

Kothrud police have booked Shailesh Upadhyay, customer service assistant vice president of a major mobile phone service provider and an unidentified store official under Sections 419, 511 and Section 66 of the IT Act, after an FIR was lodged against them by Anil Shantaram Patil (62), stating that unidentified staffers attached to the store on Paud road, Kothrud, tried to transact know your customer (KYC) compliance for a SIM card utilising his Aadhaar card number, sometime between July 9 and August 27.

Patil, in his statement before the police, said that he had activated the prepaid service on July 3 and personally went to the store on Paud road where he furnished his Aadhaar card number for verification.

Thereafter he received two messages stating ‘ authentication failure ’ on July 9. He ignored them as he had converted his SIM card from a postpaid to a pre-paid facility. However, he then received four more SMSes on authentication of his Aadhaar number on July 16

“My son sent a complaint to the customer care email id of the company a number of times, but still no action was taken. I approached the cyber crime cell of the crime branch on July 18 as authentication failures messages were being received on my phone till August 27. I asked the company officials questions like was there an attempt made by staffers to transact authentication of my Aadhaar number, which were not answered by the company. After this I lodged an FIR,” Patil stated.

Appa Shewale, police inspector, said, “An FIR has been lodged by Patil on charges of his Aadhaar details being misused by the firm’s staffers for activating a new SIM card. Investigation is on in the case.”

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 15:04 IST