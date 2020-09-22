BJP backs rent waiver on PMC-owned properties

pune

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 17:29 IST

Two elected members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have demanded the waiver of rent on properties owned by the civic body during the lockdown period.

BJP elected members Mahesh Wabale and Ajay Khedekar have placed a proposal before the standing committee, demanding waiver off the rent on PMC owned properties which have been leased out.

Wable said, “PMC owns many properties mainly sports complexes, vegetable markets and various stalls in the city. During lockdown, these establishments did not generate any income. Many of them are not in a position to pay the rent. Considering the situation, the PMC should waive off their rent for the period of lockdown.”

The proposal was put forward to the civic body’s standing committee for approval.

BJP is the ruling party in the PMC and the proposal has raised eyebrows at a time when the civic body is finding different ways to generate revenue.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “PMC itself is struggling to get revenue and to manage its expenditure. It would be wrong to waive the rent completely. I personally do not want to a waiver since PMC did not ask them for additional rent during the good times.”

According to Rasne, the committee will discuss the proposal and will take a decision on it.

“It is true that all commercial establishments have received a setback but PMC requires more money to give proper health service to the citizens.”