e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / BJP backs rent waiver on PMC-owned properties

BJP backs rent waiver on PMC-owned properties

BJP elected members Mahesh Wabale and Ajay Khedekar have placed a proposal before the standing committee

pune Updated: Sep 22, 2020 17:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The proposal was put forward to the civic body’s standing committee for approval.
The proposal was put forward to the civic body’s standing committee for approval. (HT PHOTO)
         

Two elected members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have demanded the waiver of rent on properties owned by the civic body during the lockdown period.

BJP elected members Mahesh Wabale and Ajay Khedekar have placed a proposal before the standing committee, demanding waiver off the rent on PMC owned properties which have been leased out.

Wable said, “PMC owns many properties mainly sports complexes, vegetable markets and various stalls in the city. During lockdown, these establishments did not generate any income. Many of them are not in a position to pay the rent. Considering the situation, the PMC should waive off their rent for the period of lockdown.”

The proposal was put forward to the civic body’s standing committee for approval.

BJP is the ruling party in the PMC and the proposal has raised eyebrows at a time when the civic body is finding different ways to generate revenue.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “PMC itself is struggling to get revenue and to manage its expenditure. It would be wrong to waive the rent completely. I personally do not want to a waiver since PMC did not ask them for additional rent during the good times.”

According to Rasne, the committee will discuss the proposal and will take a decision on it.

“It is true that all commercial establishments have received a setback but PMC requires more money to give proper health service to the citizens.”

tags
top news
Oppn boycotts Parliament over farm bills, LS Speaker Om Birla holds meeting
Oppn boycotts Parliament over farm bills, LS Speaker Om Birla holds meeting
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
‘We get swayed’: Health ministry highlights Covid-19 recoveries
‘We get swayed’: Health ministry highlights Covid-19 recoveries
‘They love us’: Sharad Pawar’s jibe at Centre over tax notice
‘They love us’: Sharad Pawar’s jibe at Centre over tax notice
Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills
Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills
Yogi Adityanath holds meet with leading filmmakers over film city project
Yogi Adityanath holds meet with leading filmmakers over film city project
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020, RR vs CSKMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In