Army jawan booked for rape, attempt to kill in Katraj, Pune

Three persons, including an Army jawan, have been booked for rape and attempting to murder a woman.

According to the police, the jawan had allegedly raped the woman under pretext of marriage, and two of his friends then tried to poison her.

The 24-year-old victim lodged a complaint with Shirdi police station in Ahmednagar and it has been transferred to Pune city police’s Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, as the the incident had first taken place in Katraj.

Two of the accused have been identified as Vikas Balasaheb Narsinge, resident of Devargaon in Nashik district and Sachin Ramchandra Nilakhe of Manjari near Hadapsar.

According to her complaint, the woman met Vikas, who served in the Army, in 2016 when she worked at a private company here. “He promised to marry me and we had physical relations at a lodge in Katraj and then Shirdi. On March 1 this year, there was argument between us over marriage as he refused to marry me. His two friends later tried to poison me,” the woman stated in her complaint.

Police have charged the accused persons for offences under sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Senior police inspector Kamlakar Takawale, in-charge of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station told Hindustan Times , “The woman has told us that the Army jawan Vikas raped her under pretext of marriage, while his friends tried to kill her. We are yet to arrest any of the accused. Further investigations are going on.”