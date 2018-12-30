At 5.9°C, Pune sees coldest December day in 10 years; cold wave to continue

Residents on Saturday woke up to witness the coldest day in December in the last 10 years in Pune with the mercury recording a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius.

The city is currently in the grip of a cold wave and the India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted that the ongoing cold wave will continue for the next two days with the temperature hovering between 6 and 7 degrees Celsius. The cold wave is recognised as a period when temperatures fall four degrees Celsius below normal.

The city recorded its lowest minimum temperature in 1968 on December 27, when the mercury dipped to 3.3 degrees Celsius.

According to AK Srivastava, head of Climate Monitoring and Analysis Group, Pune on Saturday recorded the lowest minimum temperature of this season. “We expect the mercury to hover between 6 and 7 degrees Celsius over the next two days,” said Srivastava.

Pune usually witnesses December’s last week as the coldest phase, but this time it might extend till January first week and then, we expect the temperature to rise slowly, added Srivastava.

In the rest of the state, Nagpur witnessed the lowest minimum temperature with the mercury reaching 3.5 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions continued with the minimum temperature at Malegaon, Jalgaon and Nashik reaching 5.4, 6.0, 5.1 degrees Celsius respectively, according to IMD.

He added that the state is in the grip of chill because of the snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand since the past week, which has also happened after a long time, with some parts of Northern India reaching sub-zero temperatures, thus, adding to northerly winds over central Maharashtra and Karnataka. IMD states that central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha too have been experiencing a decrease in minimum temperatures, and Konkan has also experienced a cold wave. Nagpur recorded the lowest temperature at 5.7 degrees Celsius.

