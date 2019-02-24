Baner-Pashan Link road residents protest to press for 120-foot road completion

Pune

At least 400 residents from various societies in Baner-Pashan undertook a peaceful protest, on Saturday, outside the Rolling Hills society chowk demanding road widening and completion of the 120-foot Baner-Pashan link road. This was their second attempt as the residents held a similar protest in October 2017.

The residents said that they have filed many RTIs, written letters and held meetings with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials regarding the issue, but to no avail. Though the work on the road has begun the link road has hit a roadblock as two land owners have refused to give their land to the Pune Municipal Corporation for the completion of the road.

Rajendra Chutter, president of Baner Pashan link road Vikas Samiti said, “This road is a part of the Pune Development Plan of 1992 and is still not complete even after 27 years. The incomplete work is forcing residents staying in the area to face daily traffic jams, road accidents and inconvenience on a regular basis.” He further added, “We are protesting against Pune Municipal Corporation and government authorities, who are turning a deaf ear to the problems that we are facing for so many years.”

The residents are demanding the completion of the link road within six months, if the Pune Municipal Corporation fails to do so they will proceed with filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court seeking a ban on all construction activity in Pune.

Residents say that the connectivity has been severely hampered especially on the 36-meter stretch from Wakeshwar chowk on Sus-Pashan road to Rolling Hills chowk

Medha Kulkarni , Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) along with Ganesh Kalamkar, corporator were present to interact with the residents and look into their problems. Kulkarni and Kalamkar met the residents in the club house of the Padma Vilas society on Baner-Pashan link road. Besides the incompletion of the link road, the residents had other problems like no footpaths, no streetlights and no drainage lines.

Kulkarni said, “I will be bring the municipal commissioner on March 7 for an official visit, where he can visit the site and look into the problems faced by the residents. I will arrange a meeting for the residents to meet and discuss the problems and find a solution to this road problem.

“The work has been progressing however, two land owners are refusing to budge and allow Pune Municipal Corporation to complete the work.”

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 16:39 IST