Home / Pune News / Bapat holds bhoomi pujan of multilevel car parking building at Lohegaon airport

Bapat holds bhoomi pujan of multilevel car parking building at Lohegaon airport

pune Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:27 IST
The Airport Authority of India (AAI) held a Pune airport advisory committee meeting on Thursday which was chaired by Pune member of Parliament Girish Bapat at Pune airport in Lohegaon.

On the occasion, Bapat also conducted a bhoomi pujan of new multilevel car parking (MLCP) building. Amar Sable, member of Rajya Sabha; Sunil Tingre, member of legislative assembly, Wadgaon sheri; and Ajay Kumar, airport director, Airports Authority of India, were present along with other stakeholders, during the ceremony.

The proposed MLCP building with integrated commercial facilities consisting of about 50,000 sqmtr, built-up area will be able to accommodate 1,000 cars and it’s work will be completed in the next 24 months.

“Various issues related to the Pune Municipal Corporation and state government with respect to land requirements, road development, water supply, relocation of police chowky, were discussed at length. Issues with respect to the Indian Air Force, like working permission for alternate road connectivity to Vimannagar, allotment of slots for aircraft operations and relocation of transmitter gate, were also discussed in the meeting. Every office concerned has its responsibility to take initiative to solve the issues with continuous follow up with the related department so as to bring solutions at the earliest and give the public better facilities,” said Bapat.

