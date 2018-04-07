‘Bike thieves’ caught by Pune police

The Bhosari police have busted a big gang involved in stealing of motorbikes in and around Pune city. The police have also recovered as many as 22 vehicles from the accused.

A total of four gang members, including a minor, have been arrested by the Bhosari Police on Friday. The gang would steal bikes from unattended spaces and sell them at low costs.

The arrested members include Dattatreya Karwande, 23, Ganesh Gopal Medge, 22 and Kailas Babban Pardhi, 36 and a minor boy. Police presented the accused in the court. The three accused have been sent to police custody till April 7 and the minor has been sent to rehabilitation centre.

The thieves were caught when the Bhosari Police patrol saw four men on two motorcycles on Alandi Road during a routine patrol. Upon seeing the police van, the men started to flee but the policemen hunted them down after a two kilometres chase. When the police demanded documents of the motorbikes, the men could not produce any, after which they were further interrogated. During questioning, the men revealed that they had stolen the bikes from various places and also confessed to have stolen more bikes which were recovered later.

“We have arrested four people in connection with stealing of motorbikes in various areas. We have recovered at least 22 vehicles while there is still a chance that more can be recovered later. The accused were produced in court from where they have been granted police custody till April 7,” said Police Inspector, Narendra Jadhav,of Bhosari police station

In a separate incident, the Bhosari police also arrested as many as six people in connection with a robbery that happened last week. In this, a woman was looted of all her belongings while she was returning home from office in Bhosari.

“Investigation is on in this case, ” Jadhav added.