BJP just took one year to clear Metro project, says Pune BJP city unit president

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is completing one year in PMC on February 23. Against this background, the party’s city unit president Yogesh Gogawale interacted with Hindustan Times and claimed that his party performed well in the first year.

BJP is completing one year in PMC. How is the party’s performance?

BJP gained power in PMC and won 98 seats on February 23 last year but all the committees were formed on March 15, 2017. Within a period of one year, the party has tried to sort out many pending issues. The Metro was in a talks for the last 12 years but the then ruling parties were unable to take decision. But within a period of one year, BJP not just gave its nod but started actual work on ground. Second thing is about the 24x7 water project. It was in talks for the last many years but it is the BJP that gave the go-ahead and approved it. Another major achievement is the sorting out of Metro and Shiv Shrushti issues. Opposition parties only tried to take political mileage from these issues. The chief minister took personal interest in the project and approved it.

BJP promised to sort out the garbage issue in a period of nine months. What happened about it?

It is true that BJP had promised in its manifesto to sort out the garbage issue. BJP is moving ahead in this issue and doing a lot of ground work. PMC has set up 200 metric tonne plant at Appar Indira Nagar and it would be inaugurated in the next two-three weeks. Even the PMC is identifying lands at various places. BJP is planning to erect small projects but did not want to disclose the details by considering the opposition to land procurement. PMC has also approved one more garbage processing plant at Ramtekdi.

BJP promised free bus service and improvement of BRTS system in the city. What happened on this front?

BJP is striving towards providing effective public transport in the city at less cost or free. It will take a little while. The party has given its nod for purchasing 800 new buses. Even planning to give Rs100 crore for purchasing new buses for PMPML in the next budget. BRTS is priority for BJP and will try to improve it in the city. Major challenges on BRTS route are to maintain and increase the bus frequency which will be sorted out once more buses would add in its fleet.

BJP is taking credit for many projects but on ground some of them have not started yet. For example, river development and Chandani Chowk flyover. Your take on these issues.

BJP has given nod for JICA project for river development. The central government approved Rs1,000 crore for it. As the consultant was not appointed, the project did not started for a year but now that the consultant has been appointed, the work would start soon. PMC had approved funds for compensation at Chandani Chowk. Once the land acquisition process would complete, the work of flyover will start.