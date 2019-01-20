BJP’s Pune unit president Yogesh Gogawale condemns MP Sanjay Kakade

The Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) city unit president Yogesh Gogawale condemned his own party MP Sanjay Kakade on Saturday. BJP’s city unit issued a press statement and condemned Sanjay’s Kakade’s recent comment against the state unit president.

Gogawale said, “Kakade was not invited for the meeting organised by BJP state unit president Raosaheb Danve in the city. There are some protocols for the party leaders to follow and so a decision was taken on whom to call and not to call for the meeting.”

Recently, Kakade had commented against BJP state unit president Raosaheb Danve and claimed that if the BJP will not form an alliance with Shiv Sena, Danve would be defeated by a huge margin in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Danve was recently in the city and had stressed that BJP would form an alliance with Shiv Sena in upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections. On that background, Kakade had commented that Danve is aware that if there is no alliance he would be defeated.

Kakade’s comment had gone viral in the media and Shiv Sena took the benefit of the situation and said that they would definitely defeat Danve.

Opposition holds protest against Food and Drug Administration minister Girish Bapat

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday agitated against Girish Bapat, Food and Drug Administration minister as the high court commented against Bapat. Both Congress and NCP demanded Bapat’s resignation as high court said that Bapat misused the minister’s post while allowing the subsidised food shop to conduct operations. Despite having negative remarks from all the machinery Bapat is allowed to do business to the shopkeeper in Marathwada region, the leaders said. NCP city unit president Chetan Tupe and Congress leader Sanjay Balgude both demanded that Bapat should resign or they will continue with the agitation.

