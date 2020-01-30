e-paper
Bombay Sappers commence bicentenary celebrations with para drop, sky diving and para motors display in Pune

Bombay Sappers commence bicentenary celebrations with para drop, sky diving and para motors display in Pune

pune Updated: Jan 30, 2020 18:29 IST
Bicentenary celebration of the Bombay Sappers commenced in style with a para adventure display including the para drop, sky diving and para motors display by troops and veterans of the Bombay Sappers and teams of the Army Adventure Wing on Thursday.

The event commenced with the para motors show by the Army Adventure Wing parachute team from the Parachute Regiment Training Centre (PRTC), Bengaluru. This was followed by the para jump in which senior serving officers and veterans participated. Some prominent names include Major General SK Jaswal (retired); Lieutenant General SS Hasabnis, deputy chief of army staff (P&S); Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri, General Officer Commanding, 21 Corps and Brigadier MJ Kumar, Commandant, Bombay Engineer Group and Centre, Kirkee.

The event culminated with the sky diving display by Lieutenant General RR Goswami (retired) and Brigadier SR Mazagaonkar (retired) who are amongst the pioneers in sky diving in India.

The flawless demonstration showcased the mettle and professionalism of the Bombay Sappers and provided them a platform to showcase their prowess in adventure activities. The scintillating display motivated and cultivated a spirit of adventure amongst the young soldiers and the generation next who were witnessing the show.

It was indeed a befitting tribute to not only the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of nation, but also to each and every serving and retired Bombay Sapper who has contributed to the glory of The Bombay Sappers in the past 200 years.

