Home / Pune News / Bus collides with stationary truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway; driver dead

Bus collides with stationary truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway; driver dead

pune Updated: Dec 22, 2019 17:06 IST
A man was killed when a luxury passenger bus collided with a stationary container truck along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday morning.  

The deceased was identified as Ramesh Sanjay Kabade, 24, a resident of Solapur, who was driving the private bus. He was rushed to the Pawana hospital along Somatane Phata where he was declared dead while under treatment. The hospital then informed the police about the incident.  

“The container truck had broken down. So it was parked along the roadside when the bus arrived and rammed onto the rear end of the stationary truck,” said the station house officer at Kamshet police station.  

Both the vehicles were heading towards Pune from Mumbai at 4:30am on Sunday morning when the incident happened.  

The front part of the bus was completely damaged in the incident. The police are investigating whether the deceased was carrying a driver’s licence or if there were any passengers on the bus. No injured persons were found immediately by the police. 

The bus was a an air conditioned sleeper belonging to an agency called Jagdamba and is a BharatBenz model registered in Mumbai east. The truck had suffered a technical glitch because of which it was standing on the side of the expressway, which is not permitted.

The incident is being recorded at Kamshet police station in Pune rural police jurisdiction.

