Caretaker held for stealing gold chain from senior citizen

pune

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:28 IST

A 35-year-old man, who worked as a caretaker for a senior citizen in Kothrud, has been arrested by the Pune police for stealing a gold chain.

The arrested man has been identified as Ganesh Balu Pawar, 35, a resident of Shevkar Vasti in Wadgaon. He was remanded to police custody till February 6.

The complaint was lodged by Sandeep Lohare, 50, a resident of Kothrud. Lohare’s 85-year-old father was under the care of Pawar since 2018, according to the complaint. The Lohare family reside in Maitreya Baug society of Bhusari colony in Kothrud.

The theft happened in the afternoon of November 16, 2019, according to the police. The senior citizen was wearing a 20grammes gold chain which went missing later, said police.

“After the theft, he had left the Lohare family saying that he was going home for five to six days. However, he failed to return. They called him saying he should come and collect his salary and so he came on Monday and they brought him straight to the police. Until then, he was denying the theft. But we spoke to him and he confessed immediately when the police got involved,” said police sub-inspector Santosh Patil of the Kothrud police station who is investigating the case.

The accused has a son in Class 3 and is debt-ridden. He readily confessed that he was suffering from a financial crisis and needed the money to pay for his son’s education, said police.

A case under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Kothrud police station.