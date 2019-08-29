Central team starts inspection visit to flood-hit Kolharpur, Sangli

pune

A seven-member team appointed by the Centre commenced the inspection visit to flood-affected areas of Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts to assess the losses, on Thursday.

The team arrived in Pune on Wednesday and headed to Satara’s Patan taluka to begin their tour. The team conducted a review meeting at the Council Hall in the presence of Deepak Mhaisekar, Pune divisional commissioner and Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector and discussed the situation of the flood-affected areas. The team will complete the site visits in Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts by August 31 and then, visit the Konkan area.

National Disaster Managements Authority’s additional secretary Thirupugaj is leading the seven-member team. Other members are Chhitaranjan Das, RP Singh, VP Rajvedi, Milind Panpatil, Sanjay Jaiswal and Om Kishor. The teams will also interact with affected people for making their assessment during the three-day visit

Kishor Raje Nimbalkar, secretary, state government rehabilitation department, said, “Heavy rains and floods caused wide-scale damage and claimed lives of 60 people in western Maharashtra. The administration has taken several steps and shited seven lakh people to safe places.”

Mhaisekar said, “A total of 38 talukas faced flood-like situation and 727 villages were affected. The state government has sought ₹6,813 crore in financial assistance from the Centre. Huge losses have been incurred in the agriculture and handloom sector.”

