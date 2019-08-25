Club owner in Pune held for flouting deadline, assaulting cops

pune

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 18:22 IST

The Deccan police arrested Nilesh Anand Patil (35) of Arizona Snooker and Club in Shivajinagar on charges of running the club beyond 12:30am deadline and physically assaulting two policemen on night duty on Saturday.

According to the police complaint lodged against Patil who is the owner of the club, two beat marshals on patrolling duty went to the spot to inquire about the late operations of the club. Food items were being served to the customers in violation of the deadline. However, the accused came out of the restaurant, pushed two policemen aside and abused them.

The accused said that he will not close the joint after which the patrol team informed the police station and action was taken, the complaint stated.

Patil has been booked under Sections 353,323,504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police sub-inspector SR Mahajan is investigating the case.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 18:22 IST