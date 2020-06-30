e-paper
Congress holds protest against fuel price rise

Congress holds protest against fuel price rise

pune Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:01 IST
Maharashtra Pradesh Congress committee president and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat on Monday blamed the central government for the rising fuel prices. The Congress has appealed to the Centre to rollback the price hike. The Congress has decided to launch agitations across the country at the taluka level, starting June 30, against the hike.

Thorat was in the city to attend meetings and was also present for the protest against the fuel price rise organised by the Congress city unit on Monday at Alka Talkies chowk.

Thorat said, “The middle and lower middle class is already struggling for survival during the lockdown and instead of providing them help, the government is imposing fuel price hikes and looting the common public. When Manmohan Singh was the prime minister, despite high oil prices in the international market, he controlled the fuel prices in the country. Right now, the fuel prices are at the lowest level in the international market, but the situation in the domestic market is different.”

Meanwhile, Thorat also took a review of the Covid-19 situation at the Council Hall and instructed the administration to put in efforts to bring down the mortality rate. Thorat said, “Malegaon city executed some measures which helped control Covid-19 spread there. The administration must seek and adopt good practices.”

Congress party’s city unit president Ramesh Bagwe; former MLA Mohal Joshi; Balasaheb Shivarkar; Ulhas Pawar and Abhay Chajjed, Kamal Vyware, Gopal Tiwari, among others were present for the protest.

